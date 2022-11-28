Terry Cantrell, 62, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born June 13, 1960, in Harrisburg, Arkansas. His father was Robert Carroll Cantrell Jr. and his mother was Betty Sue (Mills) Cantrell and both have preceded him in death. Terry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by two brothers: Charles Cantrell of Harrisburg and Leon Cantrell of Little Rock, Arkansas, and two sisters: Mary Cantrell and Margaret Romans both of Harrisburg, Arkansas. Terry was also preceded in death by one brother, Lawrence Cantrell and one sister, Linda Coleman. Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00.

HARRISBURG, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO