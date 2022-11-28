Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Eddy Russell
Eddy Russell, 67, of Batesville passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born Monday, February 7, 1955, in Batesville, Arkansas to Fred and Veda (Wolford) Russell. Eddy, with all his mannerisms, was a common, independent individual who was always willing to help others. His family was very important to him and he loved them and his dogs very much. Eddy also enjoyed working on his farm. He worked in the construction; of roads, residential and commercial. He always “said what he meant” and “meant what he said.”
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dianne (Hubbard) Riley
Dianne (Hubbard) Riley of Tuckerman, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born September 26, 1945, in Newport, the daughter of William Verdie and Eula (Winemiller) Hubbard. Mrs. Riley was a 1963 graduate of Newport High School. She worked at American...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Norma Ring
Norma Ring, age 100, of Cave City, AR formerly of Evening Shade, AR passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her home. She was born January 22, 1922, in Emery, AR to George and Nova Crigler. She was a teacher for many years with a love of Home Economics. She was of the Baptist faith. Norma enjoyed sewing, and cooking and loved spending time with her great-granddaughters.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Kristi Lynn Upton
Kristi Lynn Upton, 66, of Southside passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home. She was born December 23, 1955, in Hayward, California to Everett and Maxine Jones Upton. She also attended First Church in Batesville. She enjoyed antiquing, gardening and being outdoors watching birds. She was preceded in...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Verita Joyce (Pruett) Darmstaedter
Verita Joyce (Pruett) Darmstaedter of Monroe, Louisiana, formerly of Batesville, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born January 22, 1942, in Boydsville, Arkansas, the daughter of John H. and Gertrue (Shannon) Pruett. Mrs. Darmstaedter was retired from the Independence County...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Tommy Lee James
Tommy Lee James, 63, of Batesville, AR passed away at White River Health in Batesville on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Tommy was born April 19, 1959, in Batesville to Dewey and Mary Kunkel James of Cedar Grove, AR. Tommy was a member of the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church and attended Cave City High School. His hobbies were comic books and riding motorbikes. Tommy also enjoyed sharing his family genealogy and pictures and visiting with friends and local businesses.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Terry Cantrell
Terry Cantrell, 62, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born June 13, 1960, in Harrisburg, Arkansas. His father was Robert Carroll Cantrell Jr. and his mother was Betty Sue (Mills) Cantrell and both have preceded him in death. Terry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by two brothers: Charles Cantrell of Harrisburg and Leon Cantrell of Little Rock, Arkansas, and two sisters: Mary Cantrell and Margaret Romans both of Harrisburg, Arkansas. Terry was also preceded in death by one brother, Lawrence Cantrell and one sister, Linda Coleman. Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Ersalene Rucker
Ersalene Rucker departed this life on November 21, 2022. She was born October 10, 1931, in Elgin in Jackson County to the late Harvey James Bailey Sr. and Ermaneil of Tuckerman, Arkansas. She grew up in Tuckerman and joined New Hope Baptist Church at an early age. She later moved to Yonkers, New York and became a member of Pressley Memorial Church of God in Christ.
whiterivernow.com
Ribbon-cutting held for new section of Batesville’s Greenway Trail
The newest section of the Batesville Greenway is now open. On Tuesday, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the latest section of the trail. The Batesville Greenway is a multi-use trail designed for running, walking, cycling, and other forms of non-motorized transportation. The eight-foot-wide trail...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating jet accident at Batesville Airport
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a small jet aircraft that apparently ran off a runway at the Batesville Regional Airport Tuesday night. The nose of the plane was seen resting 10 to 15 feet from Highway 167 with a section of the airport fence wrapped around the fuselage when authorities arrived.
whiterivernow.com
State awards funds for new public safety equipment to area law enforcement
Some area law enforcement agencies will soon receive state funds to help purchase new public safety equipment. Grants totaling more than $7 million dollars were awarded today to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be received...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested on four drug-related felonies
A Stone County man is facing four drug-related felonies after authorities say he was allegedly involved in three controlled purchases involving confidential informants. Jon David Lancaster, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a drug premise.
Comments / 0