Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion a Sequel?
With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion just around the corner, those unfamiliar with the game might be wondering whether or not it's a sequel. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, remaster of the 2007 PSP title Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, is set to release on Dec. 13, 2022. The remaster was announced back in June, as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the original Final Fantasy VII.
Tri-City Herald
A robot created in a German lab uses AI to make putts — at an incredible rate
Scientists in Germany have built a robot that can putt. Dubbed Golfi, it probably wouldn’t be much of a fourth in your group, as it does need to be plugged in to a power source. Golfi also takes up to five minutes deciphering data before swinging the club, and no one likes slow play.
Comments / 0