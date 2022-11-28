Read full article on original website
Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley
A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
Livingston Manor Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town
On an adventure through Sullivan County, plan a day in Livingston Manor for charming boutiques and excellent dining. Is it just us, or is there more to do in Livingston Manor every time we visit? Not that it’s a surprise, of course. The Sullivan County town is an attractive destination for so many reasons, from its proximity to top-notch fly fishing spots and hiking trails to its ever-expanding wealth of elegant hotels and retreats.
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot
Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
Old Dutch Church to host winter Kingston Farmers’ Markets
The Kingston Farmers’ Market is back in its longtime winter home inside Bethany Hall at the Old Dutch Church on Wall Street. The Indoor Winter Market is held every other Saturday starting December 3 until April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dates are December 3, 17 and 31, January 14 and 28, February 11 and 25, March 11 and 25 and April 8 and 22.
Rewind Kingston sells thrifted fashion, supports youth mental health
On the same block in Midtown Kingston as the Ulster Performing Arts Center, on Broadway between Cornell and O’Neil Street, there’s an unassuming storefront that’s easy to pass by without realizing what treasures lie inside. A new LED-lit sign is currently being created to alert the neighborhood that what used to be called Ye Olde Book Shoppe has reopened as Rewind Kingston, with a new focus meant to appeal to a younger clientele: trendy thrift-shop fashion and upcycled clothing and gifts.
‘A Grateful Dead’ holiday celebration concert in Woodstock
Grateful Dead fans have another thing to look forward to this holiday season.
Road closed in New Paltz
The New Paltz fire department updates the community on a road closed and wires down in the road. Springtown Road is closed from Mountain Rest Road to Kleinkill Road.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Sarah Podemski's Perfect Day Off in Hudson, NY Is All About Thinking And Eating Local
The road-tripping actress from 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Resident Alien' loves the small-town feel of this riverside arts hub. Sarah Podemski is busy these days. She stars as Rita, a single mother navigating complex identity politics and interpersonal relationships in an Oklahoma Indigenous community, in FX's critically acclaimed series Reservation Dogs that was recently renewed for a third season, and as Kayla, the dynamic lawyer on Ute Reservation in Syfy's dramedy Resident Alien, a graphic novel adaptation that’s shooting its third season. Based out of Toronto, Podemski is also currently working on a documentary series about road trips and small-town life in Southwestern Ontario.
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
Woodstock mourns local legend Jogger John (Updated version)
A group of Woodstockers gathered on the town’s Village Green on Sunday to pay tribute. To this location, where demonstrators have forever protested for their rights, where Santa Claus is greeted by thousands each Christmas eve, where the bus stops, where a joyous drum circle convenes every Sunday and musicians busk…on Sunday they brought brooms and dust pans to honor the passing of the man most Woodstockers know as Jogger John, who with just those meagre tools and an ebullient nature shared his knowledge and love with us all — and made the town cleaner…
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
Rosendale Theatre fêtes dance legend Brenda Bufalino this Saturday
Amidst all the waves of cultural, subcultural and political ferment that roiled through New Paltz in the 1970s, one current that ended up having lasting influence nationally and even internationally was one that few would have predicted at the time: the rehabilitation of tap dance as an artform to be taken seriously. It was an era when the clubs that had once been home to tap had long closed down; the rock ‘n’ rolling Boomer generation tended to think of tap as something rather quaint and corny that our parents had been into. Even its peak practitioners – mostly Black men then in their 60s who had honed their art in vaudeville theaters and commanded the spotlight during the Swing Era – were resigning themselves to the notion that tap dance was defunct. There were no venues left to make it welcome.
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
Accident closes busy Ulster road during morning commute
NEW PALTZ – Springtown Road (County Route 7) in New Paltz was closed Wednesday morning between Mountain Rest Road and Kleinkill Road due to an accident. The New Paltz Fire Department made the announcement just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. According to the fire department, a...
Three decades and counting, Tinkelman Architecture has helped reshape New York’s Hudson Valley
Tinkelman Architecture is preparing to break ground on a five-story building, located at the Van Wagner Place mixed-use campus in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., that will have 28 luxury apartments, commercial space on the first floor with an indoor pool that will be used by the British Swim School franchise, and a top-floor community space that opens onto a roof deck.
Private company steps in to chip Saugerties brush after county equipment breaks down
Saugerties Village Board member Donald Hackett said he was surprised to find an employee of John Mullen grinding up tree branches and debris in the village. The job has been done by village employees using a grinder loaned from Ulster County. Ulster County’s machine needs repairs, so Mullen has stepped...
Woodstock gets $100K grant for Comeau renovation
Woodstock secured a $100,000 grant from the state Dormitory Authority thanks to help from state Senator Michelle Hinchey to offset the cost of the renovation to the Comeau offices. It will take four to six months to receive the money, Supervisor Bill McKenna said. The project is estimated to cost...
