Amidst all the waves of cultural, subcultural and political ferment that roiled through New Paltz in the 1970s, one current that ended up having lasting influence nationally and even internationally was one that few would have predicted at the time: the rehabilitation of tap dance as an artform to be taken seriously. It was an era when the clubs that had once been home to tap had long closed down; the rock ‘n’ rolling Boomer generation tended to think of tap as something rather quaint and corny that our parents had been into. Even its peak practitioners – mostly Black men then in their 60s who had honed their art in vaudeville theaters and commanded the spotlight during the Swing Era – were resigning themselves to the notion that tap dance was defunct. There were no venues left to make it welcome.

