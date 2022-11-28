ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Milford Plunges for BRRRistol on Saturday at Walnut Beach

In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Police Chief Keith Mello and PFC Marilisa Anania to promote the upcoming fundraiser – Milford Plunges for BRRRistol which will take place at Walnut Beach this Saturday, December 3. Watch the episode on YouTube...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Kicks Off Letters to Santa on Saturday

The Police Department and Department of Social Services have teamed up again this holiday season to transform the Absentee Ballot box into a local Santa’s Mailbox. Starting Saturday, December 3rd through December 18th, Wilton children can deposit their letters to Santa into the box, located in front of the Wilton Police Department at 238 Danbury Road, and they may receive a personal response from Santa! Letters can be deposited through December 18th.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Kate Gelineau Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Kate Gelineau...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Celebrate the Holidays at Darien Library!

Have some festive fun in these holly, jolly programs at Darien Library. Mail Merge with Google Docs – — Just in time for the holiday cards!. and Sunday, 12/18 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, 12/13 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, 12/15 at 6 p.m. Conference Room. Wednesday, 12/14 at...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Artwork, Accessories, Books, Décor, and More by Local Consignors at KTM&HC’s Holiday Boutique in the Barn

The holiday season is in full swing, and shoppers will find a fantastic assortment of gifts – including dozens of locally made items – at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn! Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique is open from Thursdays to Sundays through December 18.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Rebel and Rose Tattoo

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Rebel and...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Four new Board of Directors join Lounsbury House

Lounsbury House, Ridgefield’s historic community center, has announced the appointment of four new Board of Director members as well as the full slate of officers and members for 2023. Joining the Board are Dennis Bishop, Corrinne DiVestea, Karen Savir, and Marisa Schafer. “All four of our newest Board members...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Theater Barn Debuts Super Nifty Holiday Bash, Opening Friday!

This December the Ridgefield Theater Barn is inviting patrons to an original holiday show aptly titled, RTB's Super Nifty Holiday Bash. Written by Duane Lanham, directed by Deb Failla, with music direction by Lisa Riggs Hobbs, and choreography by Kelly Nayden, this campy musical revue opens December 2nd and will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm, through December 18th.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Red Cross is helping seven families after fire on Lexington Ave. in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (November 30, 2022) – The American Red Cross is helping seven families – 13 adults after a fire yesterday on Lexington Avenue in Norwalk. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Heather Dunn, Francis Cassella, and Laverne Moore. The Red...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Now IT Works awards 1st Community Impact IT Partner Grant to ACT of CT

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut receives technology grant. Now IT Works has named ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut the first recipient of its Community Impact IT Partner Grant. Located in Ridgefield, CT, ACT of CT is a growing, non-profit theater organization that brings high-quality arts programming to the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Same Day Healthcare Comes to Medically Underserved Bridgeport Neighborhood

Bridgeport, CT - On Thursday, December 8, residents of southwest Bridgeport can cheer at the grand opening of a new community health center right in their own backyard. Southwest Community Health Center will host a ribbon-cutting celebration to unveil its latest location at 1020 Fairfield Avenue. With its newest location...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Volunteers Wanted to Serve on Town of Southbury EMS Committee

The Town of Southbury is looking for volunteers to serve on the Emergency Medical Services Committee. Any Southbury resident interested in serving on this Committee should forward a letter of interest and resume to the First Selectman’s office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Dancer Earns Regional Titles and Qualifies for the World Championships

The New England Regional Irish Dance Championships, also known as the "Oireachtas," was recently held in Hartford, CT the weekend before Thanksgiving. It is the area's most prestigious event bringing in top dancers from schools in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine and competitions have as many as 100 competitors.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Winter Clothing & Accessories Donations

Through Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Acts 4 Ministry Inc., a non-denominational, non-profit charitable organization serving the greater Waterbury region, will accept donations of newor gently-worn coats, hats, gloves, scarves, sweatshirts, new socks, thermals, and undergarments for children, men, and women toward their 2022-23 “Share the Warmth” Drive. “Our...
WATERBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Invention Convention comes to the Ridgefield Library, registration is OPEN!

The Invention Convention is an internationally recognized educational organization that started in 1983. Students develop creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills through invention and entrepreneurship. The program culminates in a local competition event where students are recognized and move forward to a State level competition. The program is open to all K-12 students across Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The William B. Carlin Trust Transfers Five Major Works of Art to Weir Farm National Historical Park

Weir Farm National Historical Park (NHP) located at 735 Nod Hill in Wilton and in Ridgefield, are the proud recipients of five important works of art created by the Impressionist painter, Julian Alden Weir: Portrait of a Lady (Anna Dwight Weir in White), The Open Barway, Foggy Morning or Sunrise in Fog, Branchville, Connecticut Birches, and Ella Sewing.
WILTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy