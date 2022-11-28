Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Wind Rips Through Ridgefield Leaving Hundreds of Eversource Customers in the Dark
As predicted, the wind kicked up this afternoon causing tree limbs to fall, some on powerlines like the one you see here. According to Eversource, 767 customers are without power in Ridgefield or 6.96% of town. Stay safe and visit Eversource to report or check an outage. You can also:
hamlethub.com
Milford Plunges for BRRRistol on Saturday at Walnut Beach
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Police Chief Keith Mello and PFC Marilisa Anania to promote the upcoming fundraiser – Milford Plunges for BRRRistol which will take place at Walnut Beach this Saturday, December 3. Watch the episode on YouTube...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Kicks Off Letters to Santa on Saturday
The Police Department and Department of Social Services have teamed up again this holiday season to transform the Absentee Ballot box into a local Santa’s Mailbox. Starting Saturday, December 3rd through December 18th, Wilton children can deposit their letters to Santa into the box, located in front of the Wilton Police Department at 238 Danbury Road, and they may receive a personal response from Santa! Letters can be deposited through December 18th.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Kate Gelineau Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Kate Gelineau...
hamlethub.com
Celebrate the Holidays at Darien Library!
Have some festive fun in these holly, jolly programs at Darien Library. Mail Merge with Google Docs – — Just in time for the holiday cards!. and Sunday, 12/18 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, 12/13 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, 12/15 at 6 p.m. Conference Room. Wednesday, 12/14 at...
hamlethub.com
Artwork, Accessories, Books, Décor, and More by Local Consignors at KTM&HC’s Holiday Boutique in the Barn
The holiday season is in full swing, and shoppers will find a fantastic assortment of gifts – including dozens of locally made items – at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn! Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique is open from Thursdays to Sundays through December 18.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Rebel and Rose Tattoo
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Rebel and...
hamlethub.com
Four new Board of Directors join Lounsbury House
Lounsbury House, Ridgefield’s historic community center, has announced the appointment of four new Board of Director members as well as the full slate of officers and members for 2023. Joining the Board are Dennis Bishop, Corrinne DiVestea, Karen Savir, and Marisa Schafer. “All four of our newest Board members...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Theater Barn Debuts Super Nifty Holiday Bash, Opening Friday!
This December the Ridgefield Theater Barn is inviting patrons to an original holiday show aptly titled, RTB's Super Nifty Holiday Bash. Written by Duane Lanham, directed by Deb Failla, with music direction by Lisa Riggs Hobbs, and choreography by Kelly Nayden, this campy musical revue opens December 2nd and will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm, through December 18th.
hamlethub.com
Red Cross is helping seven families after fire on Lexington Ave. in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (November 30, 2022) – The American Red Cross is helping seven families – 13 adults after a fire yesterday on Lexington Avenue in Norwalk. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Heather Dunn, Francis Cassella, and Laverne Moore. The Red...
hamlethub.com
Now IT Works awards 1st Community Impact IT Partner Grant to ACT of CT
ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut receives technology grant. Now IT Works has named ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut the first recipient of its Community Impact IT Partner Grant. Located in Ridgefield, CT, ACT of CT is a growing, non-profit theater organization that brings high-quality arts programming to the...
hamlethub.com
Same Day Healthcare Comes to Medically Underserved Bridgeport Neighborhood
Bridgeport, CT - On Thursday, December 8, residents of southwest Bridgeport can cheer at the grand opening of a new community health center right in their own backyard. Southwest Community Health Center will host a ribbon-cutting celebration to unveil its latest location at 1020 Fairfield Avenue. With its newest location...
hamlethub.com
Volunteers Wanted to Serve on Town of Southbury EMS Committee
The Town of Southbury is looking for volunteers to serve on the Emergency Medical Services Committee. Any Southbury resident interested in serving on this Committee should forward a letter of interest and resume to the First Selectman’s office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Greenwich United Way to Begin Accepting Applications for 2023 Community Grants December 15
Greenwich non-profit organizations can submit grant requests until January 17. Greenwich United Way will seek applications from non-profit organizations for its community impact grants starting December 15. The deadline for organizations to apply is January 17, 2023 at 4:00 EDT. Every year Greenwich United Way awards nearly $1 million to...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Dancer Earns Regional Titles and Qualifies for the World Championships
The New England Regional Irish Dance Championships, also known as the "Oireachtas," was recently held in Hartford, CT the weekend before Thanksgiving. It is the area's most prestigious event bringing in top dancers from schools in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine and competitions have as many as 100 competitors.
hamlethub.com
Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Winter Clothing & Accessories Donations
Through Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Acts 4 Ministry Inc., a non-denominational, non-profit charitable organization serving the greater Waterbury region, will accept donations of newor gently-worn coats, hats, gloves, scarves, sweatshirts, new socks, thermals, and undergarments for children, men, and women toward their 2022-23 “Share the Warmth” Drive. “Our...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Michael Rosenbaum Alternative Choices Natural Healing
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Michael Rosenbaum...
hamlethub.com
Invention Convention comes to the Ridgefield Library, registration is OPEN!
The Invention Convention is an internationally recognized educational organization that started in 1983. Students develop creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills through invention and entrepreneurship. The program culminates in a local competition event where students are recognized and move forward to a State level competition. The program is open to all K-12 students across Ridgefield.
hamlethub.com
The William B. Carlin Trust Transfers Five Major Works of Art to Weir Farm National Historical Park
Weir Farm National Historical Park (NHP) located at 735 Nod Hill in Wilton and in Ridgefield, are the proud recipients of five important works of art created by the Impressionist painter, Julian Alden Weir: Portrait of a Lady (Anna Dwight Weir in White), The Open Barway, Foggy Morning or Sunrise in Fog, Branchville, Connecticut Birches, and Ella Sewing.
hamlethub.com
ElderHouse’s New Partnership with New Canaan's Flower Again Brings Joy to Seniors
ElderHouse Adult Day Center, a leader in serving aging seniors and their caregivers, is the proud recipient of beautiful floral centerpieces generously arranged and donated by Flower Again, an organization committed to recycling fresh flowers. Flower Again, a not-for-profit, located in New Canaan, CT, inspires hope and happiness through the...
Comments / 0