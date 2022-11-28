The Cowboys have spent weeks recruiting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's set to visit at least three NFL teams starting this week. And they won't let the free agent's recent airport incident dampen their interest. Two days after Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight following a dispute with the crew, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Beckham's "behavior is not an issue," defending the former Pro Bowler's character and forecasting the wideout's fit in Dallas.

