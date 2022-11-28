Read full article on original website
Von Miller Says Odell Beckham Jr. Has Narrowed His Decision Down To 2 Teams
The NFL world is awaiting a decision from talented free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appears he's getting close. Beckham is currently recovering from a severe knee injury he suffered in last season's Super Bowl. However, the belief is that he will be healthy in time for the ...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, and some have wondered if the incident will impact his free agency. The owner of at least one team is unbothered. Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight after...
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
thecomeback.com
Matt Rhule makes shocking comments on time with Panthers
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule made surprising comments on his time with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Things were very bad for Rhule in Carolina. He finished with an 11-27 record through 38 games as an NFL head coach. The Panthers never recorded more than five wins with Rhule as their coach. The Panthers started 1-4 this season, and then Rhule got canned.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Schedules Visits With Giants, Bills, Cowboys
The wide receiver hasn’t played since February’s Super Bowl LVI.
CBS Sports
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are all in on Odell Beckham Jr. despite airport incident: 'Behavior is not an issue'
The Cowboys have spent weeks recruiting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's set to visit at least three NFL teams starting this week. And they won't let the free agent's recent airport incident dampen their interest. Two days after Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight following a dispute with the crew, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Beckham's "behavior is not an issue," defending the former Pro Bowler's character and forecasting the wideout's fit in Dallas.
Tri-City Herald
Jamaal Williams Gifts Teammates, Coaches With Custom Robes
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams had a special gift for his teammates as the calendar turned to December. On Thursday, he presented each member of the offense, players and coaches, with custom made robes. Each received a robe with their last name and number emblazoned on the back that were adorned with a cartoon image of him flexing.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Start Slow, But Josh Allen Picks Up Pace in First Half at Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the locker room up 17-7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. The Bills hold a lead now, but the team stumbled out of the gates. After scoring just a field goal on its opening drive, Buffalo allowed...
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Report Revealed
In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Mavericks shocked the world last season by destroying the Phoenix Suns in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, but were overmatched by a Warriors team that would go on to win the title.
Tri-City Herald
Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On
The college football coaching carousel is well under way, and it is starting to have some ripple effects on recruiting in the Pac-12. Class of 2023 wide receiver Carter Shaw committed to UCLA football as a preferred walk-on Wednesday, the prospect announced on Instagram. The wideout is the son of former Stanford head coach David Shaw, who resigned Sunday after 12 seasons and two Rose Bowl wins with the Cardinal.
Former Panthers coach Rhule says he’s ‘not bitter,’ but it’s time to set record straight
In an interview with The Charlotte Observer, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule opens up about being fired by Panthers and what went wrong at Carolina
Tri-City Herald
New York Rangers Could Improve Offense by Upgrading Defense
In the 2021-22 NHL regular season, the New York Rangers were the fourth-best Eastern Conference team. Their 52-24-6 record was their best in eight years, and their second-best since winning the Stanley Cup in 1993-94, and that gave Blueshirts fans much reason for optimism they’d be even better this year.
Tri-City Herald
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Miller Out, Jimmy G Recollection, and More
The Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday included two positive changes, but neither dealt with tackles Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson. Armstead (toe/pec) and Jackson (ankle) again missed practice after sustaining injuries during the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, and running back Myles Gaskin also again sat out practice with shoulder/ankle injuries.
Tri-City Herald
NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan
The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Green is no stranger to disciplinary action...
