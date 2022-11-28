ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornadoes fueled by record-high temperatures kill 2, wreck homes in South

WETUMPKA, Ala. - Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store, and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had warned...
Texas power grid is ready for winter, Public Utility Commission, ERCOT say

AUSTIN, Texas - With another cold front in the forecast the upcoming winter season is top of mind for many Texans. At a media briefing Tuesday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas chairman Peter Lake and new ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas provided an update on the state of the power grid that failed during 2021's deadly winter storms.
