Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Tornadoes fueled by record-high temperatures kill 2, wreck homes in South
WETUMPKA, Ala. - Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store, and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had warned...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott announces another leadership change for the Department of Family and Protective Services
After a tumultuous three years at the Department of Family and Protective Services, Commissioner Jaime Masters is out of a job. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Stephanie Muth, a consultant and a former Medicaid director at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, will take over the top post in the new year.
fox4news.com
Texas power grid is ready for winter, Public Utility Commission, ERCOT say
AUSTIN, Texas - With another cold front in the forecast the upcoming winter season is top of mind for many Texans. At a media briefing Tuesday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas chairman Peter Lake and new ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas provided an update on the state of the power grid that failed during 2021's deadly winter storms.
Comments / 0