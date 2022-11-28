ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dugger, IN

Armed unwanted guest arrested in Dugger

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf2LT_0jPrnf3o00

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dugger man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, among other charges.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, deputies were called to a Dugger residence at 3 p.m. Friday for a report of an unwanted guest with a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene they found Brant Boyd, 40, sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the residence.

Cottom said Boyd had been a suspect in a stolen vehicle case earlier in the day and ran initially before police could put him in custody.

A search of Boyd’s vehicle turned up a handgun.

Boyd has been charged with possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, vehicle theft, and resisting law enforcement.

Indiana Conservation Officers as well as the Dugger Town Marshall assisted in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vincennespbs.org

Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident

A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Identities released in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: Indiana State Police have identified the man who died in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Police officer involved in this incident is Patrol Officer Adam Noel, eight years of service. Officer Noel has been placed on administrative leave, which is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Police respond to a domestic dispute report, find meth and arrest the couple

MITCHELL – A couple was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a physical altercation just after 4 p.m. in the 80 block of Gun Club Road. A male reported his girlfriend had attacked him, spit on him, and bit him. She then tried to...
wbiw.com

Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation

A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

ISP Conduct Death Investigation Regarding Two Deceased Individuals Found North Of Neoga

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Neoga, Illinois. On November 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33 year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40 year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N in Neoga, Illinois (Cumberland County).
NEOGA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes PD phone issues briefly cause outage

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Police are asking residents trying to get ahold of them to call the Knox County Dispatch due to phone issues. According to Sgt. Aaron Luce, technical difficulties with their phone lines have left them down and unable to accept calls for the time being. During this outage, Luce reminds residents […]
VINCENNES, IN
WCIA

UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga

Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
NEOGA, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)

Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes PD reports its phone lines are back up

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – As of 9:50 a.m., Vincennes Police Department has announced phone lines are back up and running ORIGINAL The Vincennes Police Department (VPD) has announced its phone lines are down temporarily. Officials say due to technical difficulties, the phone lines at the police department are down for the time being. VPD says if […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....
vincennespbs.org

Longtime Daviess Co. Dispatcher Retires

A familiar voice on your police scanner has retired. The Washington Police Department’s John Cavanaugh started his career in January of 1991 and shortly after took on the responsibilities of IDACS coordinator. His voice could mostly be heard on the radio during the overnight hours. On Wednesday the Washington...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 partner […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy