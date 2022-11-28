Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
Tigers Fade Down The Stretch In Season Opening Loss To Cowgirls
BRECKENRIDGE – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta faded down the stretch and lost their season opener to Breckenridge 49-35 on Tuesday night. The two teams were tied at 30 when the Cowgirls embarked on a 19-3 second half run to pull away. Maddy Grove scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, Maddie Fehr...
kmrskkok.com
Cougars Fall To Comets After Cold Shooting Second Half
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s basketball team lost to Mayville State University for the second time in the past week in a 72-44 loss to the Comets on Tuesday night at James Gremmels Court. The Cougars led after the first quarter and were still in it at halftime before cold shooting the rest of the way allowed MSU to cruise to its seventh win of the season.
kmrskkok.com
Cougars End Six-Game Road Trip On High-Note
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s basketball team ended its long season-opening road swing with a 65-60 victory over Augsburg University on Monday night. The win improves the Cougars to 3-3 on the year. The teams traded the lead back and forth through the opening minutes...
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
kmrskkok.com
Marion Satterlie
Marion Satterlie, age 83 of Evansville, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Brandon Assisted Living, Brandon, MN. Visitation for Marion Satterlie will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Evansville, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00...
kmrskkok.com
Alden Telford Lundebrek
Alden Lundebrek, age 87 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away peacefully November 11, 2022, surrounded by his children and family. Visitation for Alden Lundebrek will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m....
Deadly Collision at Rural Minnesota Intersection
Clarkfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision at a rural intersection in southwestern Minnesota Monday morning took the life of a 69-year-old woman. The State Patrol says Jean Margaret Miller from the town of Clarkfield was driving a minivan north on a two-lane highway when it collided with an SUV that was traveling east on a gravel road. The deadly crash was reported around 7:20 AM just north of Clarkfield, which is located about 10 miles southwest of Montevideo.
kmrskkok.com
Morris Coop
Morris Coop is seeking a full-time MECHANIC for light automotive repairs. Motivated individual should. have basic automotive repair experience. We strive to meet the needs of our customers with expertise,. knowledge, and our friendly staff. Duties include, but are not limited to tire mounting & balancing, oil. changes, brakes, shocks,...
kmrskkok.com
STEVENS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Drug Bust
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 11:09 a.m. the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the CEE-VI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 107 East 1st Street in Morris, MN. Cory David Hennen and Paul Brent Kietzman were subsequently arrested for possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of firearms.
