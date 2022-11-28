MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s basketball team lost to Mayville State University for the second time in the past week in a 72-44 loss to the Comets on Tuesday night at James Gremmels Court. The Cougars led after the first quarter and were still in it at halftime before cold shooting the rest of the way allowed MSU to cruise to its seventh win of the season.

