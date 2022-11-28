Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.

The 13th Annual Santa Market promises to have unique gifts for those special someones in your life.

The Santa Market will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the Pavillion Building will be filled with 180 vendors selling items like clothing, children’s items, gifts, toys, jewelry, home decor and holiday items.

The first 1,000 shoppers will receive a free shopping bag filled with goodies.

Admission and parking to the shopping event is free.

While at the event, guests can even get a free photo with Santa and bid on items during a silent auction.

Any donations or proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma.

Over the last 10 years, the Santa Market has raised over $220,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.