Large grass fire burns in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large grass fire in Marion County, just south of Florence, broke out Thursday afternoon. KSN’s Storm Tracker Radar was able to pick up the plume of smoke caused by the fire just before 2 p.m. Marion County has made a mutual aid request to Butler County, which has responded […]
Emporia gazette.com
Stolen El Dorado dog found near Swope Park
A dog that disappeared in El Dorado wound up in Cottonwood Falls Thursday morning. Now authorities want to know how it got there. A notice from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the animal was reported stolen to El Dorado Police Wednesday night. It was located “around Swope Park.” Details of the discovery are not yet clear.
WIBW
Officials search for information after multiple Montara homes hit by gunfire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for more information about a shooting in the Montara neighborhood after multiple homes were hit by gunfire. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, a vehicle drove through the Montara neighborhood in southwest Shawnee Co. and fired multiple rounds.
Fatal fire in Junction City
One person is dead following an early morning fire in Junction City. It happened just before 1:00 Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a trailer home on Grant Ave. in Junction City.
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
KVOE
THERMAL CERAMICS FIRE: Investigation continues after fire, possible explosion inside building
An investigation continues after fire caused heavy but limited damage inside an Emporia business, but Fire Capt. Willie Ward says there are at least some indications of an explosion inside Thermal Ceramics as part of the incident Monday night. Ward tells KVOE News at least one wall in the compressor...
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
KVOE
40 acres scorched following afternoon grass fire near Allen
Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.
WIBW
One arrested after Emporia foot chase
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after a foot chase in Emporia. While details remain sparse, KVOE reports that an arrest has been made following a foot chase in Emporia on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around 7:40 a.m. Emporia Police indicated that officers were called to the area of...
1350kman.com
February preliminary hearing scheduled for truck driver accused in August fatal crash near Wamego
A status conference was held this week for a Lecompton man accused of involuntary manslaughter for his role in an August crash that killed a father and son near Wamego and injured three others. Mark Stanwix appeared in Pottawatomie County District Court Tuesday. Judge Erich Campbell scheduled a 9 a.m....
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday
Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
WIBW
KHP works 3 fatal crashes, makes more DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers worked three fatal crashes, one of which was classified as a DUI, and made more DUI arrests than in previous years over the Thanksgiving weekend. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Kansas Highway Patrol says it released its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement...
WIBW
Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
WIBW
Sunflower Showdown traffic enforcement nets five arrests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Sunflower Showdown football game over the weekend, Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol made five arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign. Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C - based out of Salina - says that on Saturday, Nov. 26, Troopers flexed over to Riley County...
WIBW
Emporia man behind bars after narcotics were found during traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man now faces drug charges after an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night. A report from the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, November 29, an Osage Co. Deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near mile marker 165 on I-35 at 9:55 p.m.
WIBW
Emporia parade goers line the streets for ‘A Joyful Christmas’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Tis the season for “A Joyful Christmas” in Emporia. That was the theme for this year’s Christmas parade. After a Christmas Dedication in front of the Trusler Business Center, the parade took off. Music, lights and festivity filled the air as it...
Emporia gazette.com
Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state
Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
Salina police looking for 2 who attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills
Two people are sought in connection to a counterfeit bill case at a southwest Salina convenience store. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sunday, a woman entered the Casey's General Store at 725 W. Schilling Road and purchased just under $9 worth of food items with a $100 bill. The clerk checked the bill with a counterfeit identification pen, but it didn't show as being counterfeit. Sunflower Bank later identified the bill as being counterfeit, Forrester said.
