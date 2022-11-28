ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mid-80s before front brings showers, cooldown to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front will move closer to Central Florida and bring a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. The front brought strong storms in the southeastern U.S., but severe weather is not expected in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Cooler air is...
ORLANDO, FL
‘The Courage to Be Free:’ DeSantis memoir to hit shelves in 2023

NEW YORK – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take center stage — metaphorically, for once — as the subject of a new memoir that goes on sale next year, according to HarperCollins. The 272-page book, titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” will...
FLORIDA STATE
A devastating hurricane season officially comes to a close

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a tale of two seasons. The 2022 hurricane season got off to an extremely slow start, but quickly became very active in late September. Pending December development, the season will end with 14 named storms, eight of them becoming hurricanes, two of those becoming major.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala man accused of fleeing from deputies on stand-up scooter in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Ocala was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from deputies on a stand-up electric scooter and then jumping into water, authorities said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Jose Junior Vigil crossed U.S. 1 on Stock Island at approximately 2:47...
OCALA, FL
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers brace...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. – Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
OREGON STATE

