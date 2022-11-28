Read full article on original website
Central Florida couple give $250K to help Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Campaign
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida couple is speaking about why they helped the Salvation Army raise a record amount of money for its Angel Tree program. On Tuesday, News 6 hosted a phone bank that brought in over $337,000, of which $250,000 came from Scott and Carmen Moscrip.
Florida Gov. DeSantis speaks about tackling insurance reform during next special session
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out potential proposals Thursday to correct the state’s crippled insurance market. One issue he alluded to that is gaining momentum is eliminating “one-way attorney’s fees.” If taken away, it could make suing insurers more expensive. [TRENDING: Driver killed...
News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh named finalist for ‘22 Florida Sportscaster of the Year
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jamie Seh, our always-on-point sports director here at News 6 WKMG-TV, was nominated Thursday to be crowned the 2022 Florida Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Seh and her team stand alone in the quality, intuition and conviction of their sports coverage,...
Mid-80s before front brings showers, cooldown to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front will move closer to Central Florida and bring a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. The front brought strong storms in the southeastern U.S., but severe weather is not expected in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Cooler air is...
Florida wildlife officials OK no-entry zone for manatees in Brevard County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – State wildlife officials Wednesday approved a seasonal no-entry zone in an area of Brevard County waters where manatees gather, while preparing for a second winter of feeding the sea cows to try to prevent deaths. The approval came after the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
‘The Courage to Be Free:’ DeSantis memoir to hit shelves in 2023
NEW YORK – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take center stage — metaphorically, for once — as the subject of a new memoir that goes on sale next year, according to HarperCollins. The 272-page book, titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” will...
A devastating hurricane season officially comes to a close
ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a tale of two seasons. The 2022 hurricane season got off to an extremely slow start, but quickly became very active in late September. Pending December development, the season will end with 14 named storms, eight of them becoming hurricanes, two of those becoming major.
Ocala man accused of fleeing from deputies on stand-up scooter in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Ocala was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from deputies on a stand-up electric scooter and then jumping into water, authorities said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Jose Junior Vigil crossed U.S. 1 on Stock Island at approximately 2:47...
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers brace...
Attorneys for Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing 13-year-old classmate, now want change of venue
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, attorneys for Aiden Fucci — the teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County — filed a motion, asking for their client to be moved out of the Duval County jail. Now — they’ve filed another motion, this...
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. – Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
