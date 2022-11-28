Paramount Theatre’s eleventh anniversary Broadway series continues with “The Sound of Music,” a warmhearted, transportive production directed by Amber Mak. “The Sound of Music” is the story of Maria Rainer, an Austrian nun-in-training who has trouble coping with the boundaries of convent life. She needs clarity, and the wise Mother Abbess sends Maria back into the world to find some, as the temporary governess for the seven children of widower Captain Georg von Trapp. She bonds with the children and brings music and happiness back to the von Trapp household. But Maria is not the only one searching for clarity. The country is on the precipice of World War II and loyalties are changing by the day. On which side will Maria and the von Trapp family end up?It isn’t called “The Sound of Music” for nothing, and this production is ready to prove it. A sixteen-member orchestra fills the intricately adorned Paramount Theatre with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved classics. The musicians and conductor Kory Danielson are fantastic. It’s a joy to hear this music performed with such skill by those in the orchestra pit and on stage. People know these songs, and the audience was enraptured by crowd favorites like “My Favorite Things” and “Do-Re-Mi,” the latter of which inspired a spontaneous clap-along on Opening Night. Quieter moments were equally moving; harmonic a cappella portions had a near-hypnotic effect.

