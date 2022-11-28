Read full article on original website
Stars of Hallmark's Popular Holiday Movies Coming to Chicago For Interactive Christmas Event
Attention Hallmark fans: You'll soon have the chance to meet some of your favorite holiday Hallmark movie and television actors in Chicago. According to a press release, "RomaDrama Christmas" on Dec. 2 and 3 will bring 7 Hallmark romantic drama fan-favorites to the Drake Hotel in Chicago for screenings, panels, mixing and mingling with Hallmark celebrities, a sneak peek viewings and more.
'Christmas Vacation's' Chevy Chase to light up Morton Grove restaurant
A Christmas icon is about to make an appearance in the Chicago suburbs. Chevy Chase will become Clark Griswold once again at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Morton Grove.
fox32chicago.com
'Clark Griswold' lights up Chicago area Raising Cane's restaurant for Christmas season
MORTON GROVE, Ill. - A Christmas icon is making an appearance in the suburbs, as Chevy Chase once again became Clark Griswold at a Raising Cane's restaurant. We’ve all seen the movie, and some of us may be able to recite it scene by scene — the 1989 cult classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation has become a tradition for many.
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park Christmas house lights up the night
Featuring more than 200,000 holiday lights and hundreds of figurines, the Tinley Park Christmas house continues to grow. The popular holiday display will light up for the first time this season.
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
At Over $500 Per Ticket, Some Are Questioning This Chicago ‘Foodie' Tour — Which Includes a Donut and Hot Dog
With 23 Michelin-rated restaurants, it's no surprise that Chicago recently ranked high on a Wallethub's list of Best 'Foodie' Cities in the U.S. However, one event dubbed the "Chicago Foodie Lovers Tour" -- at $532.50 per ticket -- has created some food-centered controversy. The four-hour walking tour, listed as a...
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule
A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
wjol.com
Shorewood Holiday Market Returns This Weekend
The return of Shorewood’s Holiday Market is happening this weekend. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says the Holiday Market will open this Friday at 4 p.m. with a tree lighting at 5 p.m. There are 45 vendors and local crafters. Holiday light display around Towne Center and the Pond. Plus...
Eater
Tour LeTour, Amy Morton’s Latest Evanston Adventure
When Amy Morton and chef Debbie Gold began making plans for LeTour, their new French American brasserie with major Moroccan overtones, they decided on a shape — geometric and symbolic — around which they could build their restaurant: the circle. LeTour’s most obvious circle is its building, a...
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
newcitystage.com
Something Good: A Review of Paramount Theatre’s The Sound of Music
Paramount Theatre’s eleventh anniversary Broadway series continues with “The Sound of Music,” a warmhearted, transportive production directed by Amber Mak. “The Sound of Music” is the story of Maria Rainer, an Austrian nun-in-training who has trouble coping with the boundaries of convent life. She needs clarity, and the wise Mother Abbess sends Maria back into the world to find some, as the temporary governess for the seven children of widower Captain Georg von Trapp. She bonds with the children and brings music and happiness back to the von Trapp household. But Maria is not the only one searching for clarity. The country is on the precipice of World War II and loyalties are changing by the day. On which side will Maria and the von Trapp family end up?It isn’t called “The Sound of Music” for nothing, and this production is ready to prove it. A sixteen-member orchestra fills the intricately adorned Paramount Theatre with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved classics. The musicians and conductor Kory Danielson are fantastic. It’s a joy to hear this music performed with such skill by those in the orchestra pit and on stage. People know these songs, and the audience was enraptured by crowd favorites like “My Favorite Things” and “Do-Re-Mi,” the latter of which inspired a spontaneous clap-along on Opening Night. Quieter moments were equally moving; harmonic a cappella portions had a near-hypnotic effect.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time
McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men robbing and carjacking a woman on Chicago’s North Side; crew suspected in a series of similar crimes
Chicago — An armed carjacking on Chicago’s North Side was caught on video this week. Police believe the crew you’ll see in the footage is responsible for about a dozen robberies in West Ridge and other neighborhoods, a law enforcement source said. The video was recorded around...
The Independent Newspapers
Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart
Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox32chicago.com
McDonald’s McGold Card: How you can win free food for life
CHICAGO - What would you do if you had free McDonald’s for life? Well, now is your opportunity to find out!. McDonald’s is kicking off the holiday season with the chance to win one of their secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. According to...
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling through the area Thursday, Dec. 8
After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology
The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
