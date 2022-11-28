ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Clackamas County voters ignore races, creating problems

By Joe K. Meyer
Oregon City News
 2 days ago
With another election cycle winding down, I want to sincerely thank my fellow Clackamas County residents (and everyone else throughout Oregon!) who exercised their civic duty this November. If you're reading this and you voted, give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back!

Now, a question for everyone congratulating themselves: how many of you only voted at the "top of the ticket" and left all other sections of your ballot blank?

For those who may not know, this phenomenon is called "undervoting," and there is a dedicated section found in election results that tallies the number of undervotes for each race on the ballot. This is an issue concerning voters everywhere across the country — but in particular we seem to have a real problem with it right here in Clackamas County.

By now, we're all familiar with Mark Shull, who was elected to the Clackamas County Commission in November 2020, beating then-incumbent Commissioner Ken Humberston by just 2 percentage points (around 3,500 votes). According to official data from the Clackamas County Elections Office, there were nearly 75,000 undervotes in that race alone — in other words, a whopping 2,000% of the 3,500 vote gap between the two candidates!

Fast forward to just a few weeks ago, in November 2022. At the time of this writing, the election results have not yet been certified; but unofficial results for Clackamas County commissioner seats No. 2 and No. 5 show undervote totals of 23,519 and 24,853, respectively. These numbers are quite smaller than 75,000, but still would have been enough to potentially swing both races in the other direction.

Suffice it to say, Clackamas County has an undervote problem, at least when it comes to local races. Hopefully with Catherine McMullen ousting Sherry Hall, there might be some much-needed change at Clackamas County's Elections Office to help tackle this issue for future elections.

Joe K. Meyer is a resident of Happy Valley.

Oregon City News

Oregon City News

