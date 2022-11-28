Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson made headlines on Wednesday when a clip of him saying, “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast All Things Covered went viral. On Thursday, Peterson was asked about his comment about the Cardinals quarterback, in which he said he...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Start Slow, But Josh Allen Picks Up Pace in First Half at Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the locker room up 17-7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. The Bills hold a lead now, but the team stumbled out of the gates. After scoring just a field goal on its opening drive, Buffalo allowed...
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Tri-City Herald
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Brace Plan for Knee Injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is fresh off his best performance of the year as he rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries and got himself a touchdown in a 28-20 win over the Giants. Thanksgiving against New York was Elliott's second game back after his knee injury against...
Tri-City Herald
Devin White and Lavonte David Hold Bucs’ Defensive Team Dinner
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has kept them in a number of games this season. The Bucs' record doesn't allow you to see how well they have played even while dealing with injuries throughout the season. The offense has been putrid, but the defense has been the opposite of that.
Tri-City Herald
It’s Past Time for Broncos to Clip Russell Wilson’s Wings
After the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson via trade, the talk of the town was how the passing offense would be built with heavy input from the veteran quarterback, that it would be 'co-authored' alongside new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Not only that, Wilson purportedly would have input on personnel and the draft, and he was even given an office at Dove Valley with his personal coaches in tow.
Tri-City Herald
Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Defense
Considering his background as a defensive coach, Los Angeles Chargers Coach Brandon Staley still has a ways to go in getting the Bolts to play up to a championship standard. They haven't had anything close to that kind consistency this season, ranking a lowly 29th in points allowed. The Chargers...
Tri-City Herald
‘The Poster Child’: How Dorance Armstrong Is Proving The Cowboys Right
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong is enjoying a career season. Part of the much-vaunted Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 45, Armstrong has taken giant, consistent strides, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. In fact, maybe he deserves notice as "the prototype'' - or, "the poster child,''...
Tri-City Herald
‘Go Eat’: James Houston Will Be More Involved in Lions’ Defense
James Houston caught the attention of Detroit's coaching staff and front office with his performance against the Buffalo Bills. The team was looking to get the young defensive lineman into the lineup sooner, but various injuries and different matchups prevented him from debuting sooner. Given only five defensive snaps against...
Tri-City Herald
Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On
The college football coaching carousel is well under way, and it is starting to have some ripple effects on recruiting in the Pac-12. Class of 2023 wide receiver Carter Shaw committed to UCLA football as a preferred walk-on Wednesday, the prospect announced on Instagram. The wideout is the son of former Stanford head coach David Shaw, who resigned Sunday after 12 seasons and two Rose Bowl wins with the Cardinal.
Tri-City Herald
Grading the Atlanta Hawks Month of November
The month of November was a disappointment for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite getting off to a good start, Atlanta ended the month 7-7 with a regular season record of 12-10. When grading players and coaches, it's always important to balance statistics with context. Below are our grades for the month of November after taking into account performances, scheduling quirks, and injuries.
Tri-City Herald
NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan
The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Green is no stranger to disciplinary action...
Tri-City Herald
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Miller Out, Jimmy G Recollection, and More
The Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday included two positive changes, but neither dealt with tackles Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson. Armstead (toe/pec) and Jackson (ankle) again missed practice after sustaining injuries during the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, and running back Myles Gaskin also again sat out practice with shoulder/ankle injuries.
Comments / 0