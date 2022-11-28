Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
countynewsonline.org
The Edison Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members
The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has expertise in human...
miamivalleytoday.com
Christmas at Johnston Farm returns Saturday
PIQUA — The Johnston Farm will revive a popular local tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Christmas at the Johnston Farm for the first time in three years. “This is an opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with our past,” Site Manager Andy Hite said. “Our visitors enjoy the opportunity to sort of peal back the cover of history, and gain some insight into Christmases past and learn a bit more about where many of our current traditions that are a part of our celebrations have come to us from, and what they mean.”
miamivalleytoday.com
WPTW celebrates 75th anniversary
PIQUA — Radio station 98.1 WPTW (AM 1570) will celebrate 75 years on the air Wednesday, Dec. 7, hosting an all-day open house featuring presentations by the Troy and Piqua Chambers of Commerce. “It’s a day-long celebration,” Operations Manager Clint Myers said. “We want to celebrate with all the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Roofs for Troops helps local veteran
TIPP CITY — DryTech Exteriors, through their Roofs for Troops program and partnership with Owens Corning Platinum Roofing’s Roof Deployment Project, completed a new roof for U.S. Army veteran Thadeu Holloway, of Tipp City, on Monday, Nov. 28. Holloway has been in the U.S. Army since 2002 and...
miamivalleytoday.com
DCCA presents “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts kicks off its 2022-2023 Family Theatre season on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a presentation appropriate to the holiday season — “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a classic from Virginia Repertory Theatre based on the timeless poem. “This...
miamivalleytoday.com
Visit Santa Saturday in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Visit with Santa event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services returns this year on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. Admission is a non-perishable food item or new unwrapped toy. Cash donations are also accepted. All cash, food and toy donations will be distributed to local families through Needy Basket.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sounds of the Season return to Piqua
PIQUA — “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear!” stated the famous Buddy the Elf. As we celebrate the giving spirit of the season, Piqua Arts Council is thrilled to announce that they will be donating all proceeds from their seventh annual Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert to Piqua’s Bethany Center.
Sidney Daily News
A new child care center
SIDNEY – Community leaders recently gathered for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Child Development Center at Fair Haven, which was officially slated to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. Jeff Raible, President of the Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed...
miamivalleytoday.com
CBC/CTS hits milestone
DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, a top biotechnology industry employer in Kettering and a leading provider of bone, skin and tendon allografts worldwide, announces the historic milestone of distributing one million tissue grafts in 2022, the highest number in a single year. CBC/CTS will host a news...
miamivalleytoday.com
UVMC Delay the Disease program
TROY — A Delay the Disease Wellness Program centered around those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease will be hosted by Upper Valley Medical Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 10 to March 30, 2023. Classes are offered from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County earns Gold Seal of Approval
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and...
miamivalleytoday.com
UVMC earns CARF accreditation
TROY — CARF International announced that Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been accredited for a period of three years for its UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Program. This accreditation designation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
Henny Penny to hold groundbreaking ceremony for $9M expansion in Eaton
EATON — New construction will be taking place to expand Henny Penny’s headquarters in Eaton. Today a groundbreaking ceremony will be held to start construction on a nearly $9 million expansion project according to a release. >>Eaton Police Department warn of phone scam targeting elderly. The 30,000-square-foot facility...
miamivalleytoday.com
Holiday tour features Butler house
PIQUA — Established at 325 Riverside Drive is the John Butler House, which will be featured in the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Historic Holiday Home Tour. Now owned by Krystal and Craig Stephenson, the property was acquired by John Butler in 1839 with the house first appearing on tax roles in 1847. Initially this house sat on 3.25 acres of land with several outbuildings across the street from the canal. Captain John Butler owned two freighters the “Hope” and the “Miami Valley” and with the decommission of the canal, the doors of the freighters were used for the front and rear entries to this five-bay Greek Revival. There have been several additions to the house over the centuries that are still being enjoyed today.
dayton.com
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
miamivalleytoday.com
Public invited to aggregation meetings
TROY — The Miami County Commissioners invite the public to attend the public hearings involving the Miami County Electric and Natural Gas Aggregation Plans. Both meetings will be held in the Miami County Commissioners Board Room within the Miami County Safety Building located at 210 W. Main St. The...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners OK annexation
TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the annexation of 260.369 acres of land from Bethel Township to the city of Huber Heights during their meeting on Tuesday. The annexation was filed on behalf of Raymond and Kriss Haren, Gary Lavy, Barton Gessaman, and Michael Stafford. The application for annexation met the requirements for the approval by the Miami County Engineer.
wyso.org
Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site
The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Stegall’s retirement
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met to discuss Stegall’s retirement and bids. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Following the Regular Session, the Commissioners hosted an open house commemorating Stegall’s retirement at the end of the year. Stegall advised, after today, he has nine sessions left as commissioner.
