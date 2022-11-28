PIQUA — Established at 325 Riverside Drive is the John Butler House, which will be featured in the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Historic Holiday Home Tour. Now owned by Krystal and Craig Stephenson, the property was acquired by John Butler in 1839 with the house first appearing on tax roles in 1847. Initially this house sat on 3.25 acres of land with several outbuildings across the street from the canal. Captain John Butler owned two freighters the “Hope” and the “Miami Valley” and with the decommission of the canal, the doors of the freighters were used for the front and rear entries to this five-bay Greek Revival. There have been several additions to the house over the centuries that are still being enjoyed today.

PIQUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO