Morgantown, WV

How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

Will WVU keep its top recruits throughout the month of December?

Several fans have been messaging me on Twitter about the recruiting class and how the current commits feel about the uncertainty surrounding Neal Brown and the rest of the coaching staff at WVU. To get some answers, I went straight to the source. A handful of commits responded, some declined to answer, and I never heard back from a few of them.

The overall consensus I got from this group was that they are wanting to keep their options open and don't want to commit to sticking with WVU until they know what happens in the coming weeks. A portion of this group really likes the coaching staff and has confidence that they are the right guys in place to turn the program around. I wouldn't characterize the others as "skeptical" of the staff because they all had good things to say about them. To me, it's more of a "is this really the best possible fit for me?" kind of deal. However, other schools are in hot pursuit knowing that WVU could be on the cusp of making a coaching change and are actively trying to flip some of these commitments as soon as possible. None of those who responded stated that they will de-commit if a coaching change is made. That said, most of them made it very clear that they will have a plan 'B' or keep their options open.

Now, here are some of the responses that I am able to share and felt were worth sharing.

RB Jahiem White

RE If he will stick with WVU if a coaching change is made: "I will make that decision if/when I have to. There is no point in dealing with 'what if’s'. I will wait until I know for sure.

RE Recent visit to WVU: "It went well! I got to sit with Coach Scott and run through plays from the Oklahoma game. WVU is always welcoming! It was nice to be back in Morgantown.

RE Relationship with Chad Scott: "Coach Scott does a great job of breaking everything down and focusing on the little things. He sees the details in the run game.

WR Rodney Gallagher III

RE If he will remain with WVU if a coaching change is made: "I can’t answer this as of now. Just have to see what’s gonna happen."

RE If other schools are pushing for him to flip along with Penn State: "Not as much. I’m just weighing my options out to see what’s best for my family and myself. I’m still committed to WVU, but just seeing what will happen in the future."

RE Relationship with current staff: "Coach brown means a lot to my family."

OL Nick Krahe

RE Current status with WVU: "I mean as of right now I’m locked in on WVU but if things change I will probably play it by ear and see how things go from there."

RE Conversations amongst other commits about the situation: "To the ones that I’ve talked with the most we just all try and stay positive about the whole thing and don’t really talk about it."

RE Other schools pushing to flip him: "Really just Kansas and Maryland."

CB Jordan Jackson

RE Remaining interest in WVU despite the uncertainty of the coaching staff's future: "I just like the coaches and the university. I love them both and really enjoy being around them. I still plan on staying committed but at the same time will keep looking out."

CB Josiah Jackson

RE How he's handling his recruitment right now: "One thing I will let be known is I’m still going to be in contact with some schools just in case changes happen and the next coaches in don’t forgo my commitment/scholarship I have a back up plan!!"

RE If other schools are pushing for a flip: "Yes. Cincinnati and Indiana as of late."

RE Why he wants to stick with WVU if possible: "Yes I will remain committed regardless of what could happen. My mind could only change if changes do happen and the next coach forgoes my commitment. The passion fans have towards guys in the program and guys who used to play stands out so much to me and I hope that one day they look at me the same way. I also believe things will turn around next year and years to come regardless of who’s coaching. Then the program I feel out of most schools I’ve spoke to this is the right one for me I believe!!"

