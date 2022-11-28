ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
cleveland19.com

November was slightly warmer than average with less snow than normal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It may not have felt like it at times but November was warmer than normal. The average temperature at Cleveland Hopkins in November was 45.4 degrees, which is 1.4 degrees above average. Several days early in the month with high temperatures in the upper 60s and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Avoid getting snowed by flaky plow services

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When that big snowfall hits, many Northeast Ohioans count on a plow service business they contract for the season to dig them out. But sometimes those services flake. Donna Elam was in the market for a new plow guy last winter after the person who’d cleared hers...
EASTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!. A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.
cleveland19.com

Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single car crash early Thursday morning made quite the mess in an Old Brooklyn neighborhood. 19 News on the 2700 Block of Ralph Avenue saw damage to a street light, power lines and a fire hydrant, causing the block to fill with water. Cleveland Public...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours. Store employees reported that no one was...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy