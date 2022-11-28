Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
ODOT announces emergency closure involving portion of Route 531 in Ashtabula County: See the detour
NORTH KINGSVILLE, Ohio — Heads up!. Drivers in Ashtabula County could encounter an unexpected detour as the Ohio Department of Transportation announced an “emergency closure” of state Route 531 between La Bounty Road and Route 193 in North Kingsville. ODOT announced the closure Thursday morning citing an...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights lowers speed limits in some residential neighborhoods
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights City Council passed an ordinance Monday that lowers the speed limit on sections of targeted streets running through residential neighborhoods from 35 to 25 miles per hour. The street sections that will be affected by this change are:. Euclid Heights Boulevard from Coventry...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
cleveland19.com
November was slightly warmer than average with less snow than normal
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It may not have felt like it at times but November was warmer than normal. The average temperature at Cleveland Hopkins in November was 45.4 degrees, which is 1.4 degrees above average. Several days early in the month with high temperatures in the upper 60s and...
cleveland19.com
Avoid getting snowed by flaky plow services
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When that big snowfall hits, many Northeast Ohioans count on a plow service business they contract for the season to dig them out. But sometimes those services flake. Donna Elam was in the market for a new plow guy last winter after the person who’d cleared hers...
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
cleveland19.com
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!. A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single car crash early Thursday morning made quite the mess in an Old Brooklyn neighborhood. 19 News on the 2700 Block of Ralph Avenue saw damage to a street light, power lines and a fire hydrant, causing the block to fill with water. Cleveland Public...
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week's case count.
Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.
cleveland19.com
Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath.
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — With strong winds making their way through the region on Wednesday, the conditions have left hoards of Northeast Ohio residents in the dark. As of 4:15 p.m., FirstEnergy reports roughly 7,000 people in the area are currently without power. Most of those outages are concentrated in Geauga County (4,525)
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders demand abandoned house destroyed by tree be demolished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned house on Cleveland’s East Side was destroyed by a fallen tree years ago, and residents are fed up looking at the dangerous eyesore. The house, or what’s left of it rather, is on East 176th Street. After high winds caused the tree...
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours. Store employees reported that no one was...
Comments / 4