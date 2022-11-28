Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
SWAT units raid Westlake hotel looking for murder suspect
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Westlake Police, SWAT units raided a hotel room early Thursday morning in search of a Cleveland murder suspect. Police said, Wednesday night uniformed patrol officers learned that a person that had an arrest warrant out of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a murder that happened in Cleveland was staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel on Clemens Road.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to multiple counts. According to North Olmsted police, Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road at...
cleveland19.com
Lorain woman identified as body discovered near Columbiana County roadway
LISBON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office said a body found this week along a roadway has been identified as a Lorain woman. Deputies said Christina Atkinson, 28, was found dead around 6:30 a.m. Monday near State Route 45 in Madison Township. According to the sheriff’s office,...
cleveland19.com
Suspects wanted by Homeland Security for breaking into UPS facilities arrested in Lake County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast crime spree ends in Northeast Ohio. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says 5 suspects were arrested and each charged with a first-degree felony of receiving stolen property. The group was pulled over by Willoughby Hills Police on I-90 west. They were spotted early Sunday morning traveling up to 120 miles per hour.
Former Streetsboro councilman and son facing dozens of charges
A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights lowers speed limits in some residential neighborhoods
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights City Council passed an ordinance Monday that lowers the speed limit on sections of targeted streets running through residential neighborhoods from 35 to 25 miles per hour. The street sections that will be affected by this change are:. Euclid Heights Boulevard from Coventry...
Akron police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
4 cars involved in Westlake I-90 crash
A car crash on Interstate 90 just past Clague Road has caused a huge traffic delay Wednesday morning.
Body found in Cleveland Heights basement
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights. A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
Parma police: Residents no longer have to shelter in place
The Parma Police Department is advising some residents in the city to shelter in place due to police activity Wednesday night.
CLE want to provide retention bonuses to police officers who stay through 2024
The Cleveland Public Safety Committee approved using federal funds to offer police retention bonuses Wednesday as the department continues to hemorrhage officers.
mymix1041.com
Crash in Cleveland causes power outage for residents
Cleveland fire crews were called to an accident Wednesday afternoon that has caused a power outage for over 100 residents in the area. The Cleveland Fire Department says a truck traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue Road left the roadway before striking a power pole. The two poles were ultimately destroyed...
cleveland19.com
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Appeals court says fired Cleveland police officer should get his job back in death of burglary suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that former Cleveland police officer Alan Buford should regain his job and collect back pay, five years after the city fired him for violating its use-of-force policy during a fatal shooting. In a 13-page opinion, Judge...
Stolen vehicle found in Cleveland parking lot: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 7, police were dispatched to Parkview Estates after a resident discovered that someone had stolen their Chevrolet Trailblazer from the parking lot overnight.
Comments / 2