ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

SWAT units raid Westlake hotel looking for murder suspect

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Westlake Police, SWAT units raided a hotel room early Thursday morning in search of a Cleveland murder suspect. Police said, Wednesday night uniformed patrol officers learned that a person that had an arrest warrant out of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a murder that happened in Cleveland was staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel on Clemens Road.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspects wanted by Homeland Security for breaking into UPS facilities arrested in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast crime spree ends in Northeast Ohio. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says 5 suspects were arrested and each charged with a first-degree felony of receiving stolen property. The group was pulled over by Willoughby Hills Police on I-90 west. They were spotted early Sunday morning traveling up to 120 miles per hour.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Body found in Cleveland Heights basement

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights. A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
mymix1041.com

Crash in Cleveland causes power outage for residents

Cleveland fire crews were called to an accident Wednesday afternoon that has caused a power outage for over 100 residents in the area. The Cleveland Fire Department says a truck traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue Road left the roadway before striking a power pole. The two poles were ultimately destroyed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy