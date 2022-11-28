Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way.

abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.

New Hope

According to Country Living, this is one of the best places in the state to visit during Christmas. The town has its own North Pole Express where you and your family can be treated to cookies, cocoa, and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Bethlehem

This town is right near Allentown on the eastern portion of the state. Country Living states that this town features horse-drawn carriage rides and a Christmas city stroll. The city is home to two Christmas markets, the authentic Christmas City Village downtown, and Christkindlmarkt .

Lititz

Travel Awaits states that small cafes and stores with decorated windows line the streets. Moravian stars that date back to 1747 also glow around this small town located right here in the Midstate.

Bernville

Bernville is home to the famous Koziar’s Christmas Village which has dozens of indoor and outdoor light displays. The village always ranks high among the top attractions in Pennsylvania. Bernville is located in Berks County.

Indiana

Indiana , located in Indiana County, hosts an annual It’s a Wonderful Life Festival, based on the 1946 film of the same name. The town is also the birthplace of James Stweart, who played Geroge Baily in the film. Indiana is also known as the Christmas Tree Captial of the World with its large amount of Christmas tree farms

Jim Thorpe

Located in Carbon County, Jim Thorpe is known for its small town and quiet streets with small shops and eateries. The town hosts an Olde Time Christmas celebration during the first few weekends in December.

Wellsboro

Located in Tioga County, Wellsboro hosts their Dickens of a Christmas Celebration every year. The festival features 170 vendors and creates a Victorian marketplace from the 1800s. It shows the old-fashioned Christmas spirit and Victorian atmosphere to match Wellsboro’s gas lights.

The town also hosts Christmas on Main Street the second weekend of December.

Hershey

Located in the Midstate, Hershey features many holiday treats and fun activities. Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane features 5 million lights, as well as Hershey Sweet Lights, which is a drive-through Christmas light trail that stretches for two miles through the woods and countryside.

