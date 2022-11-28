ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 The Bear

Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour

Morgan Wallen's 2023 tour will begin in New Zealand and wrap in Washington. The "You Proof" singer just announced the One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes nearly 40 dates in four countries. After beginning in New Zealand and Australia, Wallen — a 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of...
95.3 The Bear

Keith Urban Concerned the Country Community Is Being ‘Ripped Apart’

Keith Urban is an important fixture in country music with four Grammy Awards, 18 No. 1 songs and countless other accolades, and he's proud to be part of what he calls the "tribe" of artists in country music. But he's concerned that tribe is being "ripped apart" right now during a time when people should be coming together.
95.3 The Bear

Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy