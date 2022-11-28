Read full article on original website
Related
Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour
Morgan Wallen's 2023 tour will begin in New Zealand and wrap in Washington. The "You Proof" singer just announced the One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes nearly 40 dates in four countries. After beginning in New Zealand and Australia, Wallen — a 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of...
Keith Urban Concerned the Country Community Is Being ‘Ripped Apart’
Keith Urban is an important fixture in country music with four Grammy Awards, 18 No. 1 songs and countless other accolades, and he's proud to be part of what he calls the "tribe" of artists in country music. But he's concerned that tribe is being "ripped apart" right now during a time when people should be coming together.
‘Yellowstone': Ryan Bingham Shares How Walker Knife Scene Went Horribly Wrong
On Yellowstone, Walker has flirted with death several times, but a near-fatal fight between him and bunkhouse veteran Lloyd was most unexpected. Fans may recall the older cowboy turning and flinging a knife at the guy who just took his girlfriend. It happened during Ep. 6 of Season 4, titled...
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Chuck Norris Tributes ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star Clarence Gilyard
Hours after news of Walker, Texas Ranger star Clarence Gilyard's death was revealed, the show's star paid tribute to his co-worker and "dear friend." Chuck Norris' tribute is warm and personal, and comes with a photo of the two from their time on CBS. Gilyard — whose death was reported...
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
