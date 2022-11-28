Firefighters tackle garage explosion, fire in South Dakota Saturday night

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – A fire in Huron temporarily displaced a couple families Saturday night.











Authorities say the call came in around 6:24 p.m. with reports of an explosion. The Huron Fire Department confirmed a propane tank exploded inside a garage on the 700 block of Utah Street.

Officials say that garage as well as a nearby garage were completely burned. A shed and some vehicles were also damaged.

The fire is out now and there were no reported injuries.

The Huron Fire Department was assisted by the Cavour Fire Department.

