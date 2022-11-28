ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

Firefighters tackle garage explosion, fire in South Dakota Saturday night

By Lauren Soulek
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – A fire in Huron temporarily displaced a couple families Saturday night.

Authorities say the call came in around 6:24 p.m. with reports of an explosion. The Huron Fire Department confirmed a propane tank exploded inside a garage on the 700 block of Utah Street.

Officials say that garage as well as a nearby garage were completely burned. A shed and some vehicles were also damaged.

The fire is out now and there were no reported injuries.

The Huron Fire Department was assisted by the Cavour Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

