More Explores: Cubans Be Like… Restaurant

Fort Myers, FL

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cubans Be Like… is a restaurant that transports you to Cuba right here in SWFL!

Owners Angel and Yolanda Figueredo say they wanted to bring “the flavor and culture of Cuba” to this side of Florida.

Their menu is a large spread of authentic cuisine and they are known for their cocktails, specifically the Cuban Mojito.

Angel has even put his own touches on the decor, handmaking the tables and wall art at the restaurant!

You can find out more about the menu on their website and check out their specials on Facebook!

