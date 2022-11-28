ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Sheriff’s office says parents bring three children along to steal $1,500 from Kohl’s

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Msgpz_0jPrkTJL00

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help identify a family who stole from Kohl’s.

Officials said on Oct. 6 at 4:10 a.m., two parents and their three children entered the Kohl’s on Bullsboro Drive.

When the family left, deputies said they concealed approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise and left without paying.

Deputies said the couple was seen driving away in a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

Officials did not provide a license plate number.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Gorringe at (678) 423-6696.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WRBL News 3

TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire at Douglas County home under investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a Douglas County home on Thursday morning. According to Douglas County officials, authorities responded to the 6200 block of Ellis Street in Douglasville around 11:45 a.m. “When units first arrived on the scene, they could...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange: Suspects identified in shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested one suspect and executed a warrant for another in connection to a shots fired incident. On Nov. 12, LaGrange Police responded to shots fired at the 76 Gas Station. Officers found several shell casings with no victim or suspect. Further investigation identified a victim and two […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
CONYERS, GA
WRBL News 3

Valley court orders arrest of 82-year-old woman over trash fees

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are releasing new information regarding the weekend arrest of an 82-year-old Valley woman regarding allegations of delinquent trash fees. On Sunday, November 27, Valley police arrested, 82-year-old Martha Menefield. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and released on bond. “While our officers can use their discretionary judgment […]
VALLEY, AL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy