Sheriff’s office says parents bring three children along to steal $1,500 from Kohl’s

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help identify a family who stole from Kohl’s.

Officials said on Oct. 6 at 4:10 a.m., two parents and their three children entered the Kohl’s on Bullsboro Drive.

When the family left, deputies said they concealed approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise and left without paying.

Deputies said the couple was seen driving away in a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

Officials did not provide a license plate number.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Gorringe at (678) 423-6696.

