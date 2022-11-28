ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Dogg: I Don't Care That Austin Theory Lost A Lot With The Briefcase, He Was Having Great Matches

Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank, giving him a title shot at any title at any time. Theory decided to use his guaranteed title match on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Title on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, unsuccessfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before cashing in his briefcase, Theory was thwarted on multiple cash in attempts and constantly losing on television.
Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns

Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match

On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
Trey Miguel On Working With Zach Wentz Again In IMPACT: I'd Love To, I Wouldn’t Think Twice About It

Trey Miguel would love to bring Zachary Wentz back to IMPACT Wrestling. Throughout 2019 and 2020, The Rascalz were arguably one of the most popular groups in not only IMPACT Wrestling, but in the entire landscape of professional wrestling. The trio, which consisted of Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Desmond Xavier, stood out to many fans for being different from many other groups in pro wrestling.
CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022

Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
Matt Sydal Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Injury In Early 2022

Matt Sydal discusses Tony Khan's reaction to his recent injury. Back in February 2022, AEW star Matt Sydal competed at Prime Time Wrestling event in Chorzow, Oberschlesien, Polen. During that show, Sydal injured his knee in a bout against Nano Lopez. The injury would go on to cost Sydal nearly three months of his career in All Elite Wrestling and on the independent scene.
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable

Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Wishes He Did More 'Mental Work' In WWE

Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) carved out a good role in WWE as the man who didn't need to get hype because he always stayed hype. Muhtadi's WWE career lasted from 2015 to 2021 and featured multiple runs with the WWE 24/7 Title and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory.
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
11/25 AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Number In A Month, Key Demo Rating Also Drops

The numbers are in for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special start time of 4PM EST. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 411,000 viewers. This number is down from the 445,000 viewers the show drew on November 18. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since October 28.
Mandy Rose: There's A Story Between Me And Nikki Bella

Mandy Rose knew what she was doing. On the November 15 episode of NXT, Mandy Rose wore a backward cap and red gear, which drew comparisons to Nikki Bella, who famously wore similar gear. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Mandy discussed the gear and inevitable comparison. "Can't even...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30)

AEW taped matches for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30) Lumberjack Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. QT Marshall....
