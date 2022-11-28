ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclarion

Montclair State Students Are Frustrated by Schedule Change

Montclair State University students were annoyed with the change of schedule that required everyone to attend Thursday classes on Wednesday. According to an email sent by the university, the extra day in the calendar allows students and professors to make up for the courses missed on the Presidential Investiture day.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Dickson Hall Needs Revamping

Growing up near Montclair, New Jersey, I remember coming onto Montclair State University’s campus for various events such as to use the ice skating rink, for sporting events or to swim as a child. I would see the stately buildings and was enamored. I dreamt of when I would...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Black Student Union Hosts Annual Harvest Ball: Natural Blessings

The Black Student Union (BSU) hosted its annual Harvest Ball: Natural Blessings at Montclair State University on Nov. 20. The event was held in honor of Black culture, and to give students the opportunity to decompress during the stressful time that the end of the semester brings. The night began...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

EDITORIAL: Just Let Wednesday Be Wednesday

Students could not be more thankful for a much-needed break from the semester. Last week, Montclair State University students enjoyed their Thanksgiving break and got a nice long weekend to spend with their loved ones. However, not all is as relaxing as it seems. Montclair State announced that the week...
Montclarion

Women’s Basketball Starts Strong, but Stevens Takes Over To Win

The Montclair State University women’s basketball team suffered a blowout loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. Losing by a total of 19 points. Montclair State started the game well and jumped out to an early 15-4 lead. The Red Hawks’ defense looked stellar to open up the game as they were able to limit Stevens’ shots and force multiple turnovers. The quarter would end 19-12 with Montclair State leading.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Women’s Soccer Advances to Second Round But Loses to Christopher Newport

The women’s soccer team made their presence known in their return to the NCAA tournament. It was the first time playing in the NCAA tournament since 2016 for the Montclair State University women’s soccer team and although it didn’t last as long as it could have, the Red Hawks proved they are among the best in the country.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Men’s Soccer 2022 Season Ends Abruptly but Accomplished a Lot

The Men’s soccer team wrapped their season up after a loss in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) tournament finals. It was a disappointing end to an incredible season that saw Montclair State University finish atop the conference standings and multiple individual awards earned by members of the team.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

