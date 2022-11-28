Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics. The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team's opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Messi, Argentina try to avoid World Cup upset vs. Australia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australia’s players speak in glowing, almost reverential terms about Lionel Messi. “He just does things that, you know, no one else can do,” forward Mathew Leckie said.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup redemption for Japan coach 29 years later in Qatar
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team. He’s now the coach, and he’s made amends.
Some clothing choices have caused a stir at the World Cup
Qatar warned about clothing restrictions for this year's World Cup, and fans are finding out that officials weren't bluffing — but some controversial outfits have slipped into stadiums.
I went to Québec City and felt like I jetted off to Europe without leaving North America. Here's how it compares and what it's like to visit.
Insider's reporter noted similarities between Québec City, Canada, and Europe on recent trips, from old-world architecture to cobblestone streets.
