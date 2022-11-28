Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Attacked Rey Mysterio On Thanksgiving Because He Put His Christmas Tree Up Too Soon
Rey Mysterio kicked off the holiday season a little early, and he paid for it. In a video WWE posted on Thanksgiving day, Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey's house, and the duo forced their way in when Rey tried to close the door. Dominik then hit Rey's foot, which was in a walking boot, with a broom.
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022
Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!
Regal gone from AEW? Bryan vs. Dax, Ruby Soho is back, Jade Cargill | Day After Dynamite #38
Will Washington is joined by Cher Delaware to talk about Dynamite and all of the rumors and fall out, including Regal's departure and Ruby Soho's return.
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
Report: Ronda Rousey Asked For Brian Kendrick To Be Producer For WWE Survivor Series Match
An update on Brian Kendrick. Fightful Select reported after WWE Survivor Series that Brian Kendrick worked as the producer for Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Title defense against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for the match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match
On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
11/25 AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Number In A Month, Key Demo Rating Also Drops
The numbers are in for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special start time of 4PM EST. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 411,000 viewers. This number is down from the 445,000 viewers the show drew on November 18. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since October 28.
Trey Miguel Would Like To Do Open Challenges For X-Division Title, Get Independent Talent Involved
Trey Miguel is back on top of the X-Division, winning the vacant title at IMPACT Over Drive by defeating Black Taurus in the finals of the tournament. Trey's first run with the title lasted nearly 200 days and he defended the title in Independent promotions including DEFY and REVOLVER. Speaking...
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
Iron Survivors Selected, Dijak In Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11/30/2022
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, Alundra Blaze, X-Pac, and Road Dogg reveal Iron Survivor Challenge competitors. -Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley. -Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe) -Dijak Makes In-Ring Return to NXT.
Chris Jericho Has Heat With Lori Beth Denberg, But Would Put It Aside For Business
In 1999, Chris Jericho appeared on an episode of Nickelodeon's "Figure It Out." The show called for the panel to figure out a talent of the contestants through a series of clues. In the episode, Jericho was on the panel with Lori Beth Denberg of "All That" fame. Unbeknownst to...
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22
Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns
Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
Hangman Page, Ruby Soho Return, MJF Attacks Regal | AEW Dynamite 11/30/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW Dynamite for November 230, 2022:. - AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale. - Jade Cargill TBS Championship Celebration - AEW World Champion MJF Speaks. - The Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match 3 in their Best of 7.
Bron Breakker And Apollo Crews Break Bread, Dijak Returns To Action, Stark Hurts Lyons | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on November 29, 2022:. - Apollo Crews spent some time journaling at a diner. NXT Champion Bron Breakker approached him, and they discussed their upcoming title match at NXT Deadline. Crews stated that he's the only one who will be able to dethrone Breakker. They agreed that something will have to give at NXT Deadline.
Mandy Rose: There's A Story Between Me And Nikki Bella
Mandy Rose knew what she was doing. On the November 15 episode of NXT, Mandy Rose wore a backward cap and red gear, which drew comparisons to Nikki Bella, who famously wore similar gear. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Mandy discussed the gear and inevitable comparison. "Can't even...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30)
AEW taped matches for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30) Lumberjack Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. QT Marshall....
Will Deonna Purrazzo RETIRE Mickie James? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/01/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 1st, 2022. - Should Joel & Cresta review Friday's Throwback Throwdown III?!. - BTI: Ladybird Johnston vs. Miss Bea Haven (IPWF Preview Match) - Your Questions!
Fuego Del Sol On AEW's Loaded Roster: I'd Rather Have Too Much Talent Than Not Enough
Fuego Del Sol says AEW having a loaded roster is a good problem to have. Since AEW launched in 2019, company president Tony Khan has signed a number of buzzworthy free agents. These additions have loaded up the company's roster, but some fans have argued that it's too bloated now. Competitors struggle to get consistent TV time, as AEW only has three hours of TV content between Dynamite and Rampage every week.
