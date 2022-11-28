Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.

1 DAY AGO