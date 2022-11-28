ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW

Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
Fightful

CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022

Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
Fightful

Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable

Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
DELAWARE STATE
Fightful

Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match

On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
Fightful

11/25 AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Number In A Month, Key Demo Rating Also Drops

The numbers are in for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special start time of 4PM EST. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 411,000 viewers. This number is down from the 445,000 viewers the show drew on November 18. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since October 28.
Fightful

Iron Survivors Selected, Dijak In Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11/30/2022

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, Alundra Blaze, X-Pac, and Road Dogg reveal Iron Survivor Challenge competitors. -Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley. -Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe) -Dijak Makes In-Ring Return to NXT.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22

Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Fightful

Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns

Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
Fightful

Mandy Rose: There's A Story Between Me And Nikki Bella

Mandy Rose knew what she was doing. On the November 15 episode of NXT, Mandy Rose wore a backward cap and red gear, which drew comparisons to Nikki Bella, who famously wore similar gear. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Mandy discussed the gear and inevitable comparison. "Can't even...
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30)

AEW taped matches for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30) Lumberjack Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. QT Marshall....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fightful

Fuego Del Sol On AEW's Loaded Roster: I'd Rather Have Too Much Talent Than Not Enough

Fuego Del Sol says AEW having a loaded roster is a good problem to have. Since AEW launched in 2019, company president Tony Khan has signed a number of buzzworthy free agents. These additions have loaded up the company's roster, but some fans have argued that it's too bloated now. Competitors struggle to get consistent TV time, as AEW only has three hours of TV content between Dynamite and Rampage every week.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy