Alabama State

Augusta Free Press

College Football Playoff is, finally, expanding, from four to 12, in 2024

The College Football Playoff is expanding from four to 12 in 2024. Not that anybody we cover will be anywhere near it, but this is news. The first-round games will be played on campus, as should be the case all the way through the semifinals, so there’s work still to do.
Lohud | The Journal News

High school football: What you need to know about this weekend's state championship games

Four high school football teams from the Hudson Valley will compete for New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships this weekend in Syracuse: Newburgh Free Academy, Somers, Pleasantville and James I. O'Neill. All of the games will be played at Syracuse University's JMA Wireless Dome, which was formerly named the Carrier Dome. The event will include five games total, played in different classifications on Saturday and Sunday. ...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY

