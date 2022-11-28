Read full article on original website
College Football Playoff is, finally, expanding, from four to 12, in 2024
The College Football Playoff is expanding from four to 12 in 2024. Not that anybody we cover will be anywhere near it, but this is news. The first-round games will be played on campus, as should be the case all the way through the semifinals, so there’s work still to do.
Brennan Armstrong is leaving: The bigger picture of what this means for Virginia Football
Brennan Armstrong is on his way out, and it’s not hard to imagine that he’s just the first of many to be headed out the door after the first season of the Tony Elliott era at Virginia. If things had ended the way they were supposed to, odds...
High school football: What you need to know about this weekend's state championship games
Four high school football teams from the Hudson Valley will compete for New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships this weekend in Syracuse: Newburgh Free Academy, Somers, Pleasantville and James I. O'Neill. All of the games will be played at Syracuse University's JMA Wireless Dome, which was formerly named the Carrier Dome. The event will include five games total, played in different classifications on Saturday and Sunday. ...
VCU gets career-high 28 from Ace Baldwin Jr. to key 70-65 win over Vanderbilt
Ace Baldwin Jr. had a career-high 28 points to lead VCU to a 70-65 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday at the Siegel Center. Baldwin was 7-of-14 from the floor and connected on 10-of-12 free throws in his first game back since suffering a right wrist injury on Nov. 12. Jamir...
Preview: Steelers look to build on MNF win with quick turnaround at Atlanta
Fresh off a win on Monday Night Football, the Steelers will have a quick turnaround as they travel south to face Atlanta Sunday at 1 p.m. With six games left on the schedule, four of the opponents Pittsburgh (4-7) will face currently have losing records, including the Falcons (5-7). The...
