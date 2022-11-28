Suffolk County Police Officers Help Deliver Baby At Shirley Residence

Officers helped deliver a baby boy after a woman went into labor at her home in Shirley. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Officers helped deliver a baby boy after a woman went into labor at her Long Island home.

Suffolk County Police Officer Conor Diemer responded to a report of a woman going into labor at her residence on Arpage Drive in Shirley at 10:13 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Police said the woman, identified as 31-year-old Rebecca Reyes, told Diemer that the baby was about to come out, and Diemer laid her down in the living room.

Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron and Officers Jadin Rodriguez and Zachary Vormittag soon responded to help assist, SCPD said.

The father of the baby, 46-year-old Juan Maldonado, also returned home and held Reyes' head, police reported.

SCPD said Reyes delivered a baby boy named Owen at about 10:25 a.m.

Shirley Community Ambulance then arrived and brought the healthy mother and baby to Stony Brook University Hospital, police reported.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.