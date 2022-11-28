Read full article on original website
LaGrange: Suspects identified in shots fired incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested one suspect and executed a warrant for another in connection to a shots fired incident. On Nov. 12, LaGrange Police responded to shots fired at the 76 Gas Station. Officers found several shell casings with no victim or suspect. Further investigation identified a victim and two […]
Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. 42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter. Shorter...
TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested for multiple crimes, including three counts of murder. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted for a validated gang member, Jahiem Rashard Davis. Davis was charged with the following crimes:. 3 counts...
Columbus man guilty of distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl sentenced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man that pleaded guilty to distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl was sentenced in a Georgia court. On Nov. 30, US District Judge Clay Land sentenced 32-year-old Michael Schlarman, also known as White Mike, to 13 years in prison, followed by a five-year supervised release.
Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
Shopping online? Beware of package theft, says the Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With the Christmas shopping season upon us, many are choosing to purchase gifts on the internet to be delivered to their front doors. Unfortunately, their packages can be stolen. Command Sgt. Alan Malone of the Columbus Police Department shared things you should know about package theft, including how to prevent it […]
Lee Co. Deputy cares for woman with a disability after her son is jailed
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is being praised for going above and beyond to make sure a woman with disabilities was taken care of, while her son was being taken to jail. On Monday, November 28th, Deputy Matthew Berger assisted an Alabama State Trooper during the traffic stop of a […]
Lanett Police investigate shooting at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department. At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS. The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection […]
TCSO: No shots fired during large fight at Callaway Middle School parking lot
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday at 8:12 p.m., a deputy assigned as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Callaway Middle School providing security for a basketball game notified Troup County 911, requesting assistance regarding a large fight. Nearly two minutes after receiving a report from the SRO, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office received […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old is behind bars following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of over a pound of marijuana and multiple guns. Police say in the early morning of Nov. 29, a little after midnight, an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously at the Circle K gas station on Warm Springs Road.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the death of a man who was detained and tased by Auburn police
On Sunday at 2:48 p.m. the Auburn Police Department received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive regarding a person who was exhibiting erratic behavior, the police report said. Officers responded to the area and contacted the 32-year-old man, Ricardo Gary, near the 600 block of...
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A six year murder case comes to a conclusion today - with many twists and turns from start to finish. The past six years have been a legal rollercoaster for the family of the late Richard Collier. “This was the best, worst case scenario,” said Dawn...
'White Mike' gets 13-year sentence for fentanyl distribution
COLUMBUS — A Columbus resident with a lengthy criminal history who admitted to distributing nearly 500 grams of fentanyl and 265 grams of a fentanyl analogue — which amounts to approximately 380,000 doses — has been sentenced to federal prison. Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, 32, was...
Russell County Jail reinstates COVID restrictions for facility
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Jail announced the reinstatement of COVID restrictions for the jail. According to officials, no misdemeanor offenses will be allowed inside the facility, only except for the following,. DUI. Domestic violence. Public intoxication. Attempting to elude. Authorities say all other misdemeanors will be booked...
