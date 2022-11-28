ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

LaGrange: Suspects identified in shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested one suspect and executed a warrant for another in connection to a shots fired incident. On Nov. 12, LaGrange Police responded to shots fired at the 76 Gas Station. Officers found several shell casings with no victim or suspect. Further investigation identified a victim and two […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

2 suspects ID’d in 76 Gas Station shooting in LaGrange, 1 arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have identified two suspects in a November gas station shooting. One has been arrested. Police say on Nov. 12, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a 76 Gas Station. Officials arrived at the scene and found several shell castings. However, a victim nor a suspect was seen.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. 42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter. Shorter...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested for multiple crimes, including three counts of murder. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted for a validated gang member, Jahiem Rashard Davis. Davis was charged with the following crimes:. 3 counts...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man guilty of distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man that pleaded guilty to distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl was sentenced in a Georgia court. On Nov. 30, US District Judge Clay Land sentenced 32-year-old Michael Schlarman, also known as White Mike, to 13 years in prison, followed by a five-year supervised release.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
TALBOTTON, GA
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old is behind bars following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of over a pound of marijuana and multiple guns. Police say in the early morning of Nov. 29, a little after midnight, an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously at the Circle K gas station on Warm Springs Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanett morning shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a morning shooting on North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, Alabama. According to officials, officers received a report about a person arriving at the city’s fire and EMS state suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police met with the victim,...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Russell County Jail reinstates COVID restrictions for facility

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Jail announced the reinstatement of COVID restrictions for the jail. According to officials, no misdemeanor offenses will be allowed inside the facility, only except for the following,. DUI. Domestic violence. Public intoxication. Attempting to elude. Authorities say all other misdemeanors will be booked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy