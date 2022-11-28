Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates on Jayden Daniels and Josh Williams

Brian Kelly addressed the media on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers put their loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror and begin preparation for No. 1 Georgia. With the SEC Championship just days away, Kelly provided an injury update on two key pieces to LSU’s offensive success.

The Tigers have been relatively healthy this season aside from a few injuries, and in order to compete in the SEC title game on Saturday, they’ll need to be at full strength against a squad as gifted as Georgia.

Here’s the injury update Kelly provided:

Jayden Daniels - Quarterback

Daniels was banged up against Texas A&M. After going down on several plays, including an ankle injury that sidelined him for a few downs, the Tigers’ QB1 showed his grit by staying in the game until the final snap.

But there remains concern about his ankle injury. Daniels was in a boot following the loss and stayed in it on Sunday. Despite this, Kelly feels his signal-caller should be good to go on Saturday against Georgia.

Initial testing shows no high ankle sprain with this coaching staff expecting to get a better update on Daniels’ status by Tuesday.

Josh Williams - Running Back

Williams suffered a knee injury against Arkansas two weeks ago which resulted in LSU’s starting back to miss the last two games against UAB and Texas A&M.

After going through warmups in College Station, Williams was expected to give it a go against the Aggies, but Kelly and his staff felt it would be best to hold off and allow their RB1 to get to 100%.

“We wanted to make sure we got him at a full 100%. He’s the kind of runner who needs that but we all feel pretty good he’ll be a part of the game plan this weekend,” Kelly said.

With the return of Williams, it should provide stability to an LSU backfield that has been thin the last two weeks. With sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin out for the season, and Williams out the last two weeks, the Tigers have relied on John Emery and Noah Cain to carry much of the offensive load.

Look for the Tigers to get their rushing attack back on track against Georgia this weekend with the return of Williams to the lineup.