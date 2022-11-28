Read full article on original website
Related
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Tsakos (TNP): Time to Buy?
Tsakos Energy (TNP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now
OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $25.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from continued execution...
Essent Group (ESNT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.24, changing hands as high as $40.59 per share. Essent Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
EBAY January 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the EBAY options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Interesting FSR Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FSR options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: KRE, CFG, HBAN, FHN
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) where we have detected an approximate $67.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.1% decrease week over week (from 50,850,000 to 49,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in trading today Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) is off about 1.8%, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) is down about 0.9%, and First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) is lower by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KRE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KRE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Texas Instruments Stock a Buy Right Now?
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is a semiconductor company that has paid dividends for several years. It faces headwinds from companies that are reducing spending on the electronics that contain Texas Instruments components. This video will tell you whether Texas Instruments stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were...
SHOO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.70, changing hands as high as $35.00 per share. Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
February 2023 Options Now Available For The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI)
Investors in The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLI) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 78 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XLI options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KR, EFX, ISRG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 39,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...
Repligen (RGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $184.68, changing hands as high as $189.75 per share. Repligen Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
