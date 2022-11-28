Elon Musk says Twitter is recruiting just weeks after laying off half the company's staff

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday. Carina Johansen/Getty Images

Elon Musk shared slides from a Twitter company presentation online. "We're hiring," one slide read.

Its jobs site doesn't show any open roles, but The Verge reported it was headhunting engineers.

Since Musk bought Twitter, its workforce has shrunk by around three quarters through layoffs, resignations, and firings.

Just a week after taking control of Twitter, new owner Elon Musk laid off around half the company's staff.

Since then, the tech mogul and Tesla CEO has let further staff go, some through layoffs aimed at downsizing the company and others through more targeted firings.

But after scrambling to get rid of staff, Twitter is still now actually hiring, Musk said in a presentation to the company , slides from which he posted on Twitter .

"We're recruiting," the slide simply read.

Twitter's job-search site , however, doesn't show any open roles at the company.

Musk has dramatically chopped and changed Twitter's workforce since he acquired the company. After his $44 billion takeover deal went through on October 27, he swiftly fired some of the company's top execs , including CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal.

The next week Musk started laying off staff, with around half of the company's workforce being cut . Musk also began firing some workers who criticized him and his leadership of the company.

And then remaining staff were given an ultimatum.

On midnight on the night of November 15, Musk briefly outlined "Twitter 2.0" and told workers that they would need to be "extremely hardcore" and work "long hours at high intensity" or they would be laid off and given three months severance.

But fewer people committed to the new vision of the company than Musk and his team had expected, Insider previously reported . As the deadline approached on November 17, the company's vice-presidents and Musk himself called some "critical" workers in a desperate bid to persuade them to stay on, Insider reported.

Less than half of the company's remaining roughly 4,000 employees ultimately chose to stay on , a person familiar with Twitter's processes told Insider's Kali Hays. But despite his attempts to get workers to stay, some of those who committed to Musk's vision for "hardcore" Twitter were laid off, too , including members of its ad sales team.

Musk said in an all-hands meeting last Monday that no more layoffs were planned at the company. But two days later, on Wednesday night, several dozen more Twitter workers – mostly engineers – were fired for performance reasons .

The slide from Musk's presentation to company staff doesn't say which roles the company is hiring for. The Verge reported earlier this month that Twitter was reaching out to engineers it wanted to recruit for "Twitter 2.0 - an Elon company" after staff failed to sign up for Musk's ultimatum.