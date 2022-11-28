Browns’ Deshaun Watson officially cleared to return to field

**The attached video is from a previous story about Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NFL tells the FOX 8 I-Team Deshaun Watson has been cleared to return to the field because he has met all requirements set out in league discipline imposed this summer.

NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email: “He was provided clearance to return to games by his treatment experts who informed the union, the league, and his club.”

The Cleveland Browns’ Watson is wrapping up an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massages.

Watson settled 23 lawsuits, and two remain. He faces no criminal charges.

The league punishment included “Evaluation by an NFL-NFLPA jointly appointed clinical professional and participation in a treatment program designed by behavioral experts, and is expected to continue to do so following his return to the football field.”

McCarthy added Watson’s status will change to active and will appear on the daily personnel notice Monday afternoon.

Watson is scheduled to start Sunday against the Texans in Houston.

