Pottawatomie County, KS

JC Post

Administrator will be hired for the hospital in Junction City

As Geary Community Hospital moves toward a Jan. 1 merger with Stormont Vail Health there are plans to hire a full time administrator for the hospital. GCH Trustees were informed this week that an offer was made and has been accepted by someone who is familiar with the community and the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released but that is anticipated in the near future.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State University merges programs to counter declining enrollment

EMPORIA (KSNT) In an effort to combat a national trend in declining college enrollment Emporia State University has combined two programs to create a degree in history and political science. The current history and political science programs were combined which will allow students to work toward a Bachelor of Science in History & Government. The […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka church has sweet way to shop for the holidays, support their missions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic Topeka church invites you to indulge your sweet tooth - and support their efforts to help others. Nancy Taylor and Dee Ellis with St. John’s Lutheran Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their annual cookie walk and bizarre, and show off some of the items you’ll find. Proceeds from the sale support the church’s various mission and service projects.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month

TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. I walked doors this election. I talked […] The post Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City

There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
nwmissourinews.com

University associate provost applies to Emporia

Emporia State University is seeking a new provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, and one of the four candidates is Northwest’s own Associate Provost of Graduate and Professional Studies Greg Haddock. Emporia’s search comes after the previous Provost George Arasimowicz resigned from the position in late January. Arasimowicz...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A childcare facility in Topeka will remain open and licensed despite recent violations at the facility. The Kansas Department of Health Child Care Licensing Program indicates that a June 15,2022 investigation of an abuse allegation found the claim to be true. The findings of a complaint...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees approves agreements on Cora Miller building, CrossWinds administrative offices during monthly meeting

The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees took action on two facility matters as part of its monthly meeting Wednesday. Board members approved a request from Emporia State to hold off on vacating the university’s nursing department out of Cora Miller Hall through the end of 2025. Hospital CEO Bob Wright says the move reflects a change in timeline for ESU as part of its reinvestment plans.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan bank ordered $7M in restitution over scheme

After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
PLAINVILLE, KS
WIBW

Clay Co. warns of rise in COVID, flu, RSV, urges vaccinations, mitigation efforts

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County officials have warned of a rise in COVID, the flu and RSV and have urged residents to get vaccinated and continue mitigation efforts. Clay County Emergency Management says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Clay County Health Department reported a jump to 43 active cases of COVID-19 in the community - 36 of which had tested positive since Monday.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
