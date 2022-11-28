ASU names new head football coach, Cardinals' Kingsbury on hot seat after latest loss: top sports stories

Louisville's chase for its first win of the 2022-23 season continues on. No. 22 Maryland downed the host Cardinals, 79-54, as part of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals shot just 34 percent from the floor, had just six assists, committed 13 turnovers that the Terps converted into 21 points, in a fourth consecutive blowout loss.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO