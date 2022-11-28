Read full article on original website
NBC 11 Sports: LOI signing, plus wins across the board for Yuma, Gila Ridge and Kofa winter sports
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It was a busy day at Gila Ridge High School - starting with Emma Butler's Letter of Intent signing to join a college Stunt & Cheer team, and ended with four total wins on the mat for the boys and girls wrestling squads. The boys...
Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph
After hitting rock bottom, Carlos Flores, a Yuma local changed his life around and received the 2022 "Beating the Odds Award" from Wildfire - The State Community Action Association. The post Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph appeared first on KYMA.
Late Max Castillo named Grand Marshall for Imperial parade
The City of Imperial honors the late Max Castillo and names him as the Grand Marshall of the 19th Annual Imperial Parade of Lights. The post Late Max Castillo named Grand Marshall for Imperial parade appeared first on KYMA.
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria is back open in Somerton, for food only after their liquor license was suspended last month. The post 85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only appeared first on KYMA.
Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV)- The 64th Walt Kammann sausage fry is back. And our local sausage cook, Jeff Kammann gave us a sneak peek at the famous sausage. The Kammann family has been serving their signature sausage for many generations to the Yuma community. But the event is more than...
YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving. The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail from November 22nd to 26th, where additional officers were roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
Community Assists Local Families for Thanksgiving
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Hundreds of Valley residents’ Thanksgiving holiday was given an extra helping of food and good cheer thanks to the generosity of their fellow citizens. For many of the less than fortunate individuals and families, the kindness they received had taken the form of a donated turkey or ham, a warm meal, financial assistance or gift items.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Imperial County
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled Imperial County Thursday morning, according to the U.S Geological Survey. The post Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
NAFEC to Host Annual Holiday Parade of Lights
SEELEY – Naval Air Facility El Centro is jumpstarting the holiday season with its annual Holiday Parade of Lights at the installation on Friday, Dec. 2. The community is invited to join base personnel for the free and family-friendly event, which will include around 25 floats and multiple local school marching bands.
Stone of Hope Award Honorees Announced
EL CENTRO – Ten individuals whose service to the Valley community closely embodies the principles of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored at the 2023 Stone of Hope Award ceremony in January. The honorees reflect a diverse cross section of the community or those with ties...
Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police
YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
Family Spat Ends With 1 Dead, 2 Hurt, 1 Jailed On Murder Charges
Indio murder suspect Anthony William Piña-German, November 27th 2022 Photo from Indio Police Dept. A family disturbance at a home on Via Venecia in Indio turned ugly Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday evening November 26th just before 7 o’clock, Indio Police found 3 Hispanic men suffering from stab wounds, and rushed...
El Centro Movie Night returns after hiatus
EL CENTRO — Residents surrounding the city’s Plank Park brought their folding chairs and blankets to watch a popular movie the evening of Tuesday, November 22 at the park. The Parks and Recreation Department featured “Minions: The Rise of Gru” during the Movie Night Under the Stars community event. The open air movie was offered free to the public.
Yuma Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver, reward listed
YUMA - On November 14, 2022 almost close to noon, a blue Dodge Ram collided with a white Toyota Camry in the 1600 Block of South 4th Avenue and fled the scene. The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen traveling south on 4th Avenue. If you have any information on this...
Comite Civico distributes $40K in financial aid to community
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Staff members of Comite Civico del Valle, Inc., and volunteering friends bestowed a little cheer on hundreds of Imperial Valley residents pre-selected by local school districts and other organizations as needing some holiday assistance. Some 400 families received $100 each during distribution events in two cities...
Yuma Police release DUI checkpoints statistic's over Thanksgiving holiday
YUMA - Yuma Police conducted their DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers were roaming the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yuma Police say from the DUI checkpoints, 85 traffic stops were conducted throughout the DUI detail for civil traffic violations,...
Historic investment for the Salton Sea
The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
YPD raises awareness on dangers of nitrite ‘poppers’
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says that healthcare providers are reporting deaths and hospitalizations caused by nitrite products. The post YPD raises awareness on dangers of nitrite ‘poppers’ appeared first on KYMA.
Accused Foothills Walmart robber to get one single plea deal for all charges
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who Yuma police say led them on a chase that ended with a rollover crash appeared in court. 29-year-old Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos is facing several criminal charges…. Including armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft of a Chevy Silverado. Police say he fled the crime...
