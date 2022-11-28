ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kyma.com

Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV)- The 64th Walt Kammann sausage fry is back. And our local sausage cook, Jeff Kammann gave us a sneak peek at the famous sausage. The Kammann family has been serving their signature sausage for many generations to the Yuma community. But the event is more than...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving. The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail from November 22nd to 26th, where additional officers were roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Community Assists Local Families for Thanksgiving

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Hundreds of Valley residents’ Thanksgiving holiday was given an extra helping of food and good cheer thanks to the generosity of their fellow citizens. For many of the less than fortunate individuals and families, the kindness they received had taken the form of a donated turkey or ham, a warm meal, financial assistance or gift items.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

NAFEC to Host Annual Holiday Parade of Lights

SEELEY – Naval Air Facility El Centro is jumpstarting the holiday season with its annual Holiday Parade of Lights at the installation on Friday, Dec. 2. The community is invited to join base personnel for the free and family-friendly event, which will include around 25 floats and multiple local school marching bands.
EL CENTRO, CA
calmatters.network

Stone of Hope Award Honorees Announced

EL CENTRO – Ten individuals whose service to the Valley community closely embodies the principles of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored at the 2023 Stone of Hope Award ceremony in January. The honorees reflect a diverse cross section of the community or those with ties...
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police

YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
YUMA, AZ
knewsradio.com

Family Spat Ends With 1 Dead, 2 Hurt, 1 Jailed On Murder Charges

Indio murder suspect Anthony William Piña-German, November 27th 2022 Photo from Indio Police Dept. A family disturbance at a home on Via Venecia in Indio turned ugly Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday evening November 26th just before 7 o’clock, Indio Police found 3 Hispanic men suffering from stab wounds, and rushed...
INDIO, CA
thedesertreview.com

El Centro Movie Night returns after hiatus

EL CENTRO — Residents surrounding the city’s Plank Park brought their folding chairs and blankets to watch a popular movie the evening of Tuesday, November 22 at the park. The Parks and Recreation Department featured “Minions: The Rise of Gru” during the Movie Night Under the Stars community event. The open air movie was offered free to the public.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Yuma Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver, reward listed

YUMA - On November 14, 2022 almost close to noon, a blue Dodge Ram collided with a white Toyota Camry in the 1600 Block of South 4th Avenue and fled the scene. The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen traveling south on 4th Avenue. If you have any information on this...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Comite Civico distributes $40K in financial aid to community

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Staff members of Comite Civico del Valle, Inc., and volunteering friends bestowed a little cheer on hundreds of Imperial Valley residents pre-selected by local school districts and other organizations as needing some holiday assistance. Some 400 families received $100 each during distribution events in two cities...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Yuma Police release DUI checkpoints statistic's over Thanksgiving holiday

YUMA - Yuma Police conducted their DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers were roaming the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yuma Police say from the DUI checkpoints, 85 traffic stops were conducted throughout the DUI detail for civil traffic violations,...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Historic investment for the Salton Sea

The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com

Accused Foothills Walmart robber to get one single plea deal for all charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who Yuma police say led them on a chase that ended with a rollover crash appeared in court. 29-year-old Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos is facing several criminal charges…. Including armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft of a Chevy Silverado. Police say he fled the crime...
YUMA, AZ

