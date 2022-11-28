Read full article on original website
Greenfield man killed, driver injured in southeast side interstate crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man was killed and another man was critically injured in a crash near the interchange of Interstate 74 and Interstate 465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Haugh spotted a white Chrysler well off of...
Man dead after West 29th Street shooting on Indy's near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting north of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday night. IMPD officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West 29th Street, near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street, after a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Police found a...
WISH-TV
State police: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-74 ramp to I-465 on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was killed and a second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash Wednesday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 8:37 a.m., Indiana State Police were called to a one-vehicle crash on the ramp...
At least 6 homes hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — At least a half dozen homes were damaged by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting overnight on Indy’s near east side. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell […]
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
IMPD asks for public's help locating suspect in 2021 double homicide on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a double homicide on Indianapolis' far east side in June 2021. Lamar Ball, 33, was identified by detectives as a suspect in the homicides of 23-year-old Justice Wills and 20-year-old Eric Colvin. On June 28, 2021,...
WISH-TV
Person with gunshot wound dies after found in residential area on near-northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with a gunshot wound has died after being found Wednesday night on the city’s near-northwest side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. According to dispatch information, police and medics were called shortly after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to a “cardiac arrest” report and an incomplete...
IMPD arrests 26-year-old man in series of robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 26-year-old man who is believed to be connected to 10 robberies in Indianapolis. On Dec. 21, 2021, the IMPD Covert Robbery Unit started investigating a series of business robberies. Detectives identified 26-year-old Jovonni Sanders, of Indianapolis, as a suspect. A judge granted a search...
Police help free truck driver in I-465 crash as brush fire burned nearby
INDIANAPOLIS — Police helped a driver get out of a wrecked truck after a crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Friday as a grass fire burned nearby. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 465 just north of East 56th Street. An Indiana State Police spokesperson said...
1 dead, 1 critically injured after car crashes into ditch in Indianapolis
State police said they found a white Chrysler well off the roadway and heavily damaged with two men trapped in the wreckage.
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road
Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
shelbycountypost.com
Fatalities identified in Rush County car - train crash
Two occupants of a car that were killed in an early Sunday morning collision with a train have been identified. The driver, William B. Sanders, 24, and passenger, Wes A. Emerson, 21, of Knightstown, were declared dead at the scene of the crash on Rush County Road 700 West in Arlington.
IMPD officer fires gun at fleeing suspect during east side vehicle pursuit
An IMPD officer fired their gun but did not shoot anyone during a pursuit late Tuesday on the city's east side, police say.
IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the Abington Apartments, near 47th and Georgetown Road, around 3 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers located a man who had been shot. Medics transported the man...
Indiana police officer charged with OWI after crashing patrol car
INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana police officer is now facing multiple charges after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle and leaving the scene while he was drunk. Court documents outline the reasons that, just over a week ago, police arrested one of their own, Stinesville...
Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun
HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
