Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests 26-year-old man in series of robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 26-year-old man who is believed to be connected to 10 robberies in Indianapolis. On Dec. 21, 2021, the IMPD Covert Robbery Unit started investigating a series of business robberies. Detectives identified 26-year-old Jovonni Sanders, of Indianapolis, as a suspect. A judge granted a search...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road

Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Fatalities identified in Rush County car - train crash

Two occupants of a car that were killed in an early Sunday morning collision with a train have been identified. The driver, William B. Sanders, 24, and passenger, Wes A. Emerson, 21, of Knightstown, were declared dead at the scene of the crash on Rush County Road 700 West in Arlington.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the Abington Apartments, near 47th and Georgetown Road, around 3 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers located a man who had been shot. Medics transported the man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun

HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
HOPE, IN
