Texarkana, TX

fourstatesliving.com

Answering the Call to Protect and Serve

For those who are not personally involved in law enforcement or the armed services or who do not have family members who have answered this call to serve, it is extremely difficult to comprehend how they face life-threatening situations on a daily basis. It takes a profound commitment, not only on the part of the officer or soldier, but equally on the part of their loved ones. The depth of their commitment to their fellow man is truly remarkable.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
MAGNOLIA, AR
txktoday.com

Thomas James Starks

Thomas James Starks, 88, of Ogden, Arkansas passed from this life on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his residence. Thomas James fondly called “T.J.” was the oldest child born to the union of the late VeEster and Pearl Pitts Starks on August 22, 1934. He gained his education...
OGDEN, AR
ktalnews.com

Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Tommy Sidney Waggoner

Tommy Sidney Waggoner, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Waggoner was born on February 6, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Tommy retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and was a Christian. He was an avid outdoorsman and never missed an opportunity to hunt deer or turkey with friends or relatives. He also enjoyed fishing for crappie and catfish, sharing a meal, and creating memories with his family. He was preceded in death by two wives, Patricia Wheat Waggoner and Linda Vincent Waggoner, and one grandson, Ronald Banks.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

Regina Rush, 28, of Texarkana, TX Failure to Comply. Katherine Pioterek, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Christopher Dailey, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Robert Pickering, 33, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Martin Nava, 52, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Dalton Hobson, 24, of Texarkana,...
HOPE, AR
txktoday.com

Donna Sutton

Donna T. Sutton, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 28, 2022, in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Sutton was born September 12, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Clifton LeGrand and Mary Swanger LeGrand. She was retired from Swepco and was of the Catholic faith. She loved to work in her yard and was an animal lover, especially her horses.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Helen Walker

Helen Marie Walker, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 28, 2022, in a local hospital. Mrs. Walker was born June 21, 1942, in Hooks, Texas to Christopher Rose and Bessie Sullivan Rose. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and then worked as a cook and manager for Western Sizzlin’. Mrs. Walker loved to cook and watch cooking shows. She enjoyed puzzle books especially Sudoku and loved jewelry. She was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Randy James Rawls

Randy James Rawls, age 64 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in a local hospice facility. Mr. Rawls was born October 18, 1958 in Hughes Springs, Texas, He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Avis Rawls, Joe and Julia Bomar, a half brother, Colby Rawls, step sister, Alma Bomar and fur baby, Missy.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man who threatened mayors arrested again

62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
NASHVILLE, AR
KSLA

Young man killed in wreck near Vivian

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
VIVIAN, LA
Classic Rock Q107

Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas

On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE

