myarklamiss.com
New surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center speaks at Camden Lions Club on November 30
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Dr. Cimenga Tshibaka, a new general surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center, spoke about his time in South Arkansas at the Camden Lions Club’s meeting on November 30, 2022. Dr. Cimenga was introduced by Joe Michael Givens, corporate compliance officer for OCMC. According to...
fourstatesliving.com
Answering the Call to Protect and Serve
For those who are not personally involved in law enforcement or the armed services or who do not have family members who have answered this call to serve, it is extremely difficult to comprehend how they face life-threatening situations on a daily basis. It takes a profound commitment, not only on the part of the officer or soldier, but equally on the part of their loved ones. The depth of their commitment to their fellow man is truly remarkable.
KSLA
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug. Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
txktoday.com
Thomas James Starks
Thomas James Starks, 88, of Ogden, Arkansas passed from this life on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his residence. Thomas James fondly called “T.J.” was the oldest child born to the union of the late VeEster and Pearl Pitts Starks on August 22, 1934. He gained his education...
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
txktoday.com
Tommy Sidney Waggoner
Tommy Sidney Waggoner, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Waggoner was born on February 6, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Tommy retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and was a Christian. He was an avid outdoorsman and never missed an opportunity to hunt deer or turkey with friends or relatives. He also enjoyed fishing for crappie and catfish, sharing a meal, and creating memories with his family. He was preceded in death by two wives, Patricia Wheat Waggoner and Linda Vincent Waggoner, and one grandson, Ronald Banks.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Regina Rush, 28, of Texarkana, TX Failure to Comply. Katherine Pioterek, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Christopher Dailey, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Robert Pickering, 33, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Martin Nava, 52, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Dalton Hobson, 24, of Texarkana,...
txktoday.com
Donna Sutton
Donna T. Sutton, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 28, 2022, in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Sutton was born September 12, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Clifton LeGrand and Mary Swanger LeGrand. She was retired from Swepco and was of the Catholic faith. She loved to work in her yard and was an animal lover, especially her horses.
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
txktoday.com
Helen Walker
Helen Marie Walker, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 28, 2022, in a local hospital. Mrs. Walker was born June 21, 1942, in Hooks, Texas to Christopher Rose and Bessie Sullivan Rose. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and then worked as a cook and manager for Western Sizzlin’. Mrs. Walker loved to cook and watch cooking shows. She enjoyed puzzle books especially Sudoku and loved jewelry. She was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
The Best Places to Find A Real Christmas Tree Around Texarkana
Do you love having a real Christmas tree at your house for Christmas? Part of the fun and tradition of having a real tree is finding one. It's such a great feeling when you find your perfect tree. Plus it's a fun tradition for the kids too!. Here is a...
txktoday.com
Randy James Rawls
Randy James Rawls, age 64 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in a local hospice facility. Mr. Rawls was born October 18, 1958 in Hughes Springs, Texas, He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Avis Rawls, Joe and Julia Bomar, a half brother, Colby Rawls, step sister, Alma Bomar and fur baby, Missy.
abc17news.com
Trial begins for teen accused of fatally shooting fellow Texas High student
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — Trial began on Tuesday for a former Texas High student in Texarkana who was indicted on a charge of murder in the 2021 shooting of another student. Kamorion Meachem, 19, allegedly shot 17-year-old Ulises Martinez, claiming his life on Oct. 25, 2021. According to a...
Atlanta, Texas Readies Hometown Christmas Parade and Fiesta Events
Ho Ho Hold on a minute, did that say Christmas Fiesta? Does that mean Christmas Fiesta Tacos? Stay calm and cross your fingers. Atlanta, Texas kicks off its Hometown Christmas celebration this Saturday (12/3) with the Christmas Parade, then next Saturday (12/10), don't miss the Christmas Fiesta. Parade Details:. This...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
ktoy1047.com
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Execution date set for man convicted of killing inmate in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man on death row for killing an inmate while serving his original 15-year sentence now has an execution date set for early 2023. Anibal Canales, Jr., 58, has spent nearly 22 years on death row after being convicted for strangling and killing an inmate in his cell at the […]
