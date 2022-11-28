ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

Hong Kong divided over China's COVID-19 protests

HONG KONG — (AP) — The recent wave of protests against China's anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong's own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen...
The Ledger

Clippings: Plants for gardeners who think big

While certainly not true of everyone, Americans tend to embrace size. We clearly go in for large homes, vehicles and meal portions. Appropriately, our theme today is supersized plants – though not the kinds that usually spring to mind. Take bromeliads, for example. Pineapple plants, giant Alcantarea and others can be impressive, but their proportions won’t take your breath away. The queen of the Andes (Puya raimondii), however, will. This high-altitude, terrestrial bromeliad, discovered in Bolivia in...
The Ledger

Weekend Plantings: Olive trees for your Central Florida landscape

The first olive trees I saw in Florida were at Epcot, long ago. They were attractive and healthy, but I wondered how this Mediterranean species (Olea europaea) would fare long-term in the Sunshine State. Seemingly, however, they grow well here, though Central Florida may be their southern limit. Cold hardy to temperatures in the low teens, olive trees thrive on poor, sandy sites in sun and should be fertilized lightly. These handsome trees, which grow rapidly,...
Variety

Sao Paulo’s Locations Offer Impacts

When architects designed São Paulo’s Octavio Ferreiras de Oliveira Bridge, which opened in 2008, they didn’t set out to connect the two sides of Pinheiros River but rather to create a global symbol. The city’s citizenry largely approved. Its stunning, unique locations, which also prove part of the city’s narrative, are a big draw for productions. With its impactful settings, few cities in the world connote metropolitan modernity better in their visuals than São Paulo. It is one huge reason for shooting in the city, though productions cover the gamut of disparate creative intentions. “Incentives are going to drive filming to wherever...

