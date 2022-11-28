ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch

By Kelby Vera
 3 days ago
Image Credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

The reality star’s tree was truly a sight to behold. Reaching up to the grand entryway’s second-story ceiling, the fir appeared to be at least 20′ feet tall. With that much tree to decorate, Kylie made sure to have a team on hand to put everything together.

First, the lights went up, making everything in the giant foyer glitter. Then, they dived into a bin of the reality star’s Christmas ornaments. Kylie’s colorful collection gave off a classic feel, featuring handblown glass Santas, snowmen, and gingerbread cookies.

After the baubles went up, the Christmas magic was unstoppable. When it was time for the star’s daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and niece True Thompson, also 4, to check out the tree, they were in total awe. Wrapping the video with a bang, it panned out to reveal the towering tree in all its glory. “Tis the season,” Kylie wrote in the caption.

People were all about the decor in the comment section. One fan commented, “It’s giving Rockefeller Center,” referring to New York City’s iconic holiday spectacle.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian also commented, telling Kylie “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” with a festive tree emoji. Khloe Kardashian’s longtime bestie Malika Haqq couldn’t help but rave about the tree, telling Kylie, “Soooo beautiful.”

Kylie declared her love for the holidays in a 2019 YouTube vlog, telling followers, “I just love like traditional little Christmas [decorations].” She also gave fans a pro tip on shopping. “I got most of my stuff from Target,” the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister revealed. “I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories I have,” she went on, a nod to mom Kris Jenner’s well-known zeal for the holidays.

Comments / 9

dmvg
3d ago

Poor Kylie, you always look so sad and serious. Are you afraid of wrinkles if you smile or are you just miserable all the time?

Reply
3
Dee
3d ago

Why is this even newsworthy? She doesn’t even decorate her own tree she doesn’t do anything for herself. She’s always having someone do everything for her.😂

Reply
2
t.a.h.
3d ago

Nothing but the best most fabulous tremendous wonderful amazing expensive you can get. And it has to be on social media.

Reply
2
HollywoodLife

