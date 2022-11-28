ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Janz quits liberal political action committee to take Fresno city attorney job

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Andrew Janz will step down from the board of the political action committee he founded, Voter Protection Project , so he can work as Fresno’s new city attorney without the perception of a political agenda.

Janz said the decision to step down on Dec. 1 from VPP’s board was made in conjunction with his acceptance of the new job.

“As City Attorney, I must avoid any appearance, either real or perceived, that the Office of City Attorney is being used to further a political agenda,” Janz said in a statement to The Bee. “To that end, I will be stepping down from VPP’s board of directors and turning over all operational control to other stakeholders.”

The Fresno City Council on Nov. 16 announced its decision to appoint Janz as the next city attorney . Janz works as a prosecutor for the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and previously ran for Congress as a Democrat against former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare. He also ran for Fresno mayor against Jerry Dyer two years ago.

The PAC was a major reason Councilmember Garry Bredefeld voted against Janz’s appointment. Janz’s continued involvement in the PAC would’ve raised a number of issues, Bredefeld said, including creating conflicts.

“When you’re involved in a PAC advocating for and against political candidates, it’s inconsistent with being an independent city attorney. So, the two don’t work. You either are involved in politics, or you’re a city attorney,” Bredefeld said.

But since Janz is removing himself, Bredefeld said he’d be more inclined to vote in favor of Janz’s contract. Bredefeld said he also had some concerns about Janz’s lack of municipal legal experience, but he thinks Janz is “a bright guy” and will do a good job.

“I had a great deal of concern about his PAC, and the fact that he has resigned from it demonstrates, for me, a lot of integrity,” Bredefeld said. “I applaud his decision.”

In the November election, mailers and a website paid for by VPP touted Rep. David Valadao’s (R-Hanford) vote to impeach former President Donald Trump as a reason for Republicans to avoid picking Valadao in California’s 22nd Congressional District. VPP spent more than $132,000 over the last year on the election in the new 22nd, according to an October Federal Election Commission filing.

The PAC and its executive director, Heather Greven, congratulated Janz on his new job.

“Without Andrew, there would be no VPP,” Greven said. “It’s been my privilege to work alongside him to help countless Democrats across the country win their elections and fight to pass legislation that will help protect and expand voting rights for every American.

“I know first-hand that Andrew won’t shy away from the challenges this new role will present and that the people of Fresno are getting a true public servant as their new City Attorney,” Greven said.

Janz’s contract will go to a vote at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting. The proposed salary in his contract is $240,000 annually. Janz has declined any news interviews until then.

Comments / 6

Baron Von Low Blow
3d ago

This is the bottom of the barrel choice. Picked by the most liberal of all the council members. I question his finances and his ability at the same time. Do not trust Andrew, do not put faith in Andrew, question Andrews campaign financing. my question is , why in the hell would you think that Andrew could ever replace Sloan ?

Reply
3
 

