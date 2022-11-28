Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
River Falls Journal
Boys basketball: River Falls drops opener to defending state runner-up
The River Falls boys’ basketball team faced a tough challenge in its season opener against defending Division 2 state runner-up La Crosse Central Monday night, and despite leading by four points early on its home floor, ended up dropping a 62-39 decision to the Riverhawks. There were three ties...
Gophers basketball is loaded with up-and-coming talent
With two prized recruits on the way and four freshmen already playing key roles, the future could be bright for the Gophers.
River Falls Journal
Snow storm wreaks havoc on Tuesday night sports schedules
As of noon Tuesday, here’s a list of local games that have been postponed due to today’s snow storm:
fox9.com
Gophers football: After 8-4 finish, where will Minnesota go bowling?
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team has Paul Bunyan’s Axe back in Minneapolis for the second straight year, finishing the season with a 23-16 win over the Badgers last Saturday. The Gophers finish the regular season 8-4, and while it was a good season for PJ Fleck...
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
River Falls Journal
Sue Beckham
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - Sue Beckham, 83, River Falls, Wis., died Monday, Nov. 7, in North Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services in River Falls. A reception will follow at Radisson Legacy Ballroom in River Falls. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
Video: I-694 northbound closed in Oakdale as jackknifed semi hangs over bridge
I-694 is currently closed northbound in Oakdale as a semi-trailer hangs precariously from a bridge over the freeway. The semi jackknifed on the County Road 10 bridge over I-694, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation saying it expects the northbound interstate to be closed till around 10 p.m. At this...
River Falls Journal
Roy John Giudice
Roy John Giudice, age 93, of Hudson, passed away November 27, 2022 at his residence in the Wintergreen Apartments, with family at his side. Roy was born April 13, 1929 in Ackerville, WI to John and Eleanor (Fassbender) Giudice. He graduated from Slinger High School. Following his high school graduation,...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
One person in hospital after car crashes into Wisconsin River near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the Wisconsin River on the Highway 12 bridge heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning.
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Vehicle accident, East Cascade Avenue and Crescent Street. Vehicle Accident, South Main Street and Vine Street. Vehicle accident with injury, North Main Street and Powell Avenue. Vehicle accident, South Main Street and East Walnut Street. Vehicle accident, Morgan Road and Falcon Drive. Domestic, 411 Kennedy St. Nov. 15. Disturbance, 1856...
River Falls Journal
Annual Awards & Recognition Banquet voting now open
The River Falls Chamber of Commerce is opening nominations for their Annual Awards & Recognition Banquet. Please visit the links below to submit your nominations for Non-Profit, Small Business, Large Business, and Citizen of the Year. We encourage you to nominate those that have made a significant impact on the River Falls community in 2022. They will be accepting nominations through this Friday, December 2nd, at 4pm.
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
