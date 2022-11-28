ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

River Falls Journal

Boys basketball: River Falls drops opener to defending state runner-up

The River Falls boys’ basketball team faced a tough challenge in its season opener against defending Division 2 state runner-up La Crosse Central Monday night, and despite leading by four points early on its home floor, ended up dropping a 62-39 decision to the Riverhawks. There were three ties...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Sue Beckham

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - Sue Beckham, 83, River Falls, Wis., died Monday, Nov. 7, in North Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services in River Falls. A reception will follow at Radisson Legacy Ballroom in River Falls. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Roy John Giudice

Roy John Giudice, age 93, of Hudson, passed away November 27, 2022 at his residence in the Wintergreen Apartments, with family at his side. Roy was born April 13, 1929 in Ackerville, WI to John and Eleanor (Fassbender) Giudice. He graduated from Slinger High School. Following his high school graduation,...
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls police reports

Vehicle accident, East Cascade Avenue and Crescent Street. Vehicle Accident, South Main Street and Vine Street. Vehicle accident with injury, North Main Street and Powell Avenue. Vehicle accident, South Main Street and East Walnut Street. Vehicle accident, Morgan Road and Falcon Drive. Domestic, 411 Kennedy St. Nov. 15. Disturbance, 1856...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Annual Awards & Recognition Banquet voting now open

The River Falls Chamber of Commerce is opening nominations for their Annual Awards & Recognition Banquet. Please visit the links below to submit your nominations for Non-Profit, Small Business, Large Business, and Citizen of the Year. We encourage you to nominate those that have made a significant impact on the River Falls community in 2022. They will be accepting nominations through this Friday, December 2nd, at 4pm.
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

