Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Related
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: From Victim to Shooter to Repeat Offender, Jenry Gonzalez Arrested Again for firearm Possession
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
State police searching for infant and mother believed to be kidnapped by Fall River man Jeremias Cabral
UPDATE: Jeremias R. Cabral has been located and placed under arrest. Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon after a male infant and mother police say were kidnapped in Dartmouth by the mother’s ex-boyfriend who is armed with a knife, officials said. The suspect is Jeremias R....
Man guilty of ‘senseless and violent’ armed robberies in Mass. to be sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Michael Vangpa, 33, hit three stores within an hour of...
WCVB
Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
Christopher Keeley lived with Mattson couple in Marshfield double homicide, report says
The 27-year-old suspect in the double homicide investigation of a couple in their 70s in Marshfield allegedly lived with the victims, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Authorities continue to search on Thursday for Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, who is the suspect in the alleged double homicide of...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Juveniles after Responding to a Call for Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:14 PM, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 31 Gay Head Street in Jamaica Plain. While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by...
Fall River police arrest man wanted in connection with early November shooting
Authorities arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with an early November shooting incident on America Street that left one victim with gunshot wounds in his stomach and arm, police said. On Tuesday, Fall River police apprehended Nestly Lewis in connection with the November shooting. The 27-year-old man was arrested on...
Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say
A 2019 Jeep Wrangler used by the suspect of a double homicide to flee the scene in Marshfield was found empty on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Authorities are seeking Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, in connection with a double homicide investigation after police discovered Carl and Vicki Mattson dead in their Gotham Hill homes on Tuesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley left the scene in a Jeep Wrangler owned by the Mattsons in a press conference Wednesday morning.
NECN
Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say
A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said. When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday. The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on...
Investigation of double homicide underway at Marshfield home, Plymouth DA says
UPDATE: Police searching for Christopher Keeley, suspect in Marshfield double homicide. 2ND UPDATE: Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say. After hours of heavy police presence at a Marshfield home Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the Plymouth District Attorney’s office confirmed a double homicide...
Fall River man Jeremias Cabral, accused of kidnapping baby, mother, arrested following Amber Alert
The victims and suspect in an alleged kidnapping of a male infant and mother Thursday were found shortly after state police issued an Amber Alert, officials said. The suspect, Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, of Fall River, was taken into custody around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. The arrest came less than 40 minutes after police issued an Amber Alert for 6-month baby Grayson Benson and 23-year-old mother Hannah Benson.
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
liveboston617.org
Breaking: MBTA Transit Police Investigate Suspicious Pressure Cooker At Davis Square Station
Earlier today, November 30, 2022, at approximately 13:30 hours, Police Officers from the MBTA Transit Police responded to a call for a suspicious object at the Davis Square Station in Somerville. When MBTA officers arrived at the station, they immediately located the ‘suspicious device’ which appeared to be a type...
nbcboston.com
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
Robert Cephas, wanted on multiple felony warrants, caught while allegedly speeding with gun in car
A Webster man with multiple felony arrest warrants was arrested Monday morning after a Massachusetts State Police trooper reported catching him speeding on a state highway, officials announced Tuesday. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Trooper Jeffrey Lang was conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 90 eastbound in Framingham, when a brown...
nbcboston.com
Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending
Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants — two boys and two girls — taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar arrested, accused of beating man in custody with baton
A Fall River Police Officer who is accused of beating a man in custody with a baton was arrested by federal agents Wednesday, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Investigate Shots Fired on Torrey Street Saturday Night
At approximately 17:45 hours on Saturday, November 26, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation and a 911 call reporting shots fired near Torrey Street. The caller reported that they heard about four rounds go off in the area. When Police arrived at the scene,...
Albert Williams, Jr. assaulted woman, smashed her phone in Boston, officials say
Officials said a Boston man smashed a woman’s phone after assaulting her while walking on Boylston Street in October. Albert Williams, Jr., 61, pleaded not guilty at his Monday arraignment after prosecutors charged him with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and vandalizing property. Judge Mark Summerville of Central Boston Municipal Court released Williams without having to post bail after a prosecutor with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office asked for a $1,000 bail.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0