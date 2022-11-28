ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: From Victim to Shooter to Repeat Offender, Jenry Gonzalez Arrested Again for firearm Possession

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say

A 2019 Jeep Wrangler used by the suspect of a double homicide to flee the scene in Marshfield was found empty on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Authorities are seeking Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, in connection with a double homicide investigation after police discovered Carl and Vicki Mattson dead in their Gotham Hill homes on Tuesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley left the scene in a Jeep Wrangler owned by the Mattsons in a press conference Wednesday morning.
MARSHFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Fall River man Jeremias Cabral, accused of kidnapping baby, mother, arrested following Amber Alert

The victims and suspect in an alleged kidnapping of a male infant and mother Thursday were found shortly after state police issued an Amber Alert, officials said. The suspect, Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, of Fall River, was taken into custody around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. The arrest came less than 40 minutes after police issued an Amber Alert for 6-month baby Grayson Benson and 23-year-old mother Hannah Benson.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man

A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
WINTHROP, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending

Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants — two boys and two girls — taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Investigate Shots Fired on Torrey Street Saturday Night

At approximately 17:45 hours on Saturday, November 26, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation and a 911 call reporting shots fired near Torrey Street. The caller reported that they heard about four rounds go off in the area. When Police arrived at the scene,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Albert Williams, Jr. assaulted woman, smashed her phone in Boston, officials say

Officials said a Boston man smashed a woman’s phone after assaulting her while walking on Boylston Street in October. Albert Williams, Jr., 61, pleaded not guilty at his Monday arraignment after prosecutors charged him with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and vandalizing property. Judge Mark Summerville of Central Boston Municipal Court released Williams without having to post bail after a prosecutor with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office asked for a $1,000 bail.
BOSTON, MA
