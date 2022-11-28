Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: Time to Start Over
Well, the pressure is off in more ways than one. The formerly first-ranked Tar Heels continue what could be the fastest drop out of the polls in college basketball history with their third consecutive loss over the last week. The fall down the elevator shaft will take the pressure off...
No. 10 Indiana Uses Suffocating Defense, Hands UNC Men’s Basketball Third Straight Loss
A freezing-cold shooting night and a raucous Assembly Hall crowd proved the themes of the night Wednesday, as No. 10 Indiana sent No. 18 Carolina to its third consecutive loss with a 77-65 final. It’s the first three-game losing streak for the Tar Heels under second-year head coach Hubert Davis.
Maye, Gray, Downs Each Named First Team All-ACC
Ten UNC football players earned All-ACC nods Tuesday afternoon, with three Tar Heels headlining the first team. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, junior receiver Josh Downs and junior linebacker Cedric Gray were each named to that prestigious group. In his first year as a starter, Maye’s passing yardage mark of...
UNC Basketball Teams Head to Indiana for Primetime Matchups
Opportunity awaits in Bloomington. But for the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams, it’s a different type of opportunity. For the men, it’s a chance to reassert their claim as one of the elite teams in the country after a humbling weekend in Portland. The Tar Heels went 1-2 in the Phil Knight Invitational, losing to both Iowa State and Alabama. UNC then fell from No. 1 all the way to No. 18 in the AP Poll, an unprecedented drop for a top-ranked team. Wednesday night’s game at No. 10 Indiana will provide a chance for the program’s first ranked win and first Power 5 win of the young season.
UNC Women’s Basketball at Indiana: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 6 UNC women’s basketball team will face another stiff test away from home Thursday night, as the Tar Heels will visit No. 5 Indiana as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Both teams are undefeated on the young season. A win would be the highest-ranked road win for Carolina under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart.
Chansky’s Notebook: Numbers Don’t Lie
There is a lot to unpack over Carolina’s first seven games. Hubert Davis likes to say that film tells the truth, which it does. So do statistics, especially when they tell you the harder truth. The Tar Heels are not shooting terribly overall, hitting 46.5 percent of their attempts....
Michael Andreasen Named Next UNC Vice Chancellor for Development
UNC-Chapel Hill named Michael Andreasen as its new vice chancellor for development Wednesday afternoon. Andreasen arrives in Chapel Hill after serving as the vice president for university advancement at the University of Oregon for nine years. “I’m excited to be joining the team that has already achieved great success and...
Live and Local with the Pinkerton Raid!
Jesse James DeConto of the Pinkerton Raid joined Aaron on Live & Local this week to celebrate their new album, “The Highway Moves the World.”. DeConto says “Highway” is a concept album of sorts – and a personal one too, with most of the songs inspired by various friends and family members. (The title track is about his entire family, who gradually followed him to the Triangle area over the last two decades.) The album officially releases on Friday, but fans of the Raid have been anticipating it for years: the band recorded the songs before the pandemic and they’ve been slowly releasing them over the last two years, beginning all the way back in March of 2020 with their lead single “Dream the Sun.”
Chapel Hill, Carrboro Ace Annual Study of LGBTQ+ Protections
The Towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro each earned the highest possible scores in an annual review of how inclusive laws are to the LGBTQ+ community — two of just 120 local governments to reach the mark. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, a national advocacy group against discrimination of...
Stay Tuned In to Community Conversations with the 2022 For’Em On The Hill
The annual community forum on 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com is taking place next week from Monday, December 5, through Friday, December 9. Sponsored by Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership, Grubb Properties, Industrious, Innovate Carolina, Orange County Arts Commission, Orange County Economic Development, UNC Athletics and UNC Health, this year’s programming promises to continue the tradition of timely and informative conversations centered on the issues that impact our community.
The 5:00 News – Legion Road Meeting, Pittsboro Truck Route, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a meeting about the future of the town’s Legion Road property, a new truck route being considered by Pittsboro, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chapel Hill: Legion Road Proposals, Complete Communities, and Holiday Parade
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, December 1st. She discussed the proposal for the town’s Legion Road property, an update on the Complete Communities Initiatives, and the Chapel Hill / Carrboro Holiday Parade. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chapel Hill Committee Makes Housing, Park Recommendation for Legion Road Property
Since Chapel Hill’s purchase of nearly 36 acres off Legion Road in 2016, the local government has eyed using the property to address critical needs for the community. On Tuesday, a town committee shared initial recommendations for how the site could be used to bring significantly more park land and affordable housing to the area.
Chatham County Roundup: County Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 29th. She discussed the certification of election results, and the latest on the VinFast plant coming to the Moncure area. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Hillsborough: Train Station Proposals and Holiday Activities
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 29th. She discussed the most recent updates on the Hillsborough train station and holiday activities happening this weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police Locate Missing Man
**UPDATE: Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Chapel Hill Police reported that Carzzett Lennon had been safely located.**. Chapel Hill Police are asking for your help as they search for a man who’s been missing for a month. Police say 46-year-old Carzzett Lenard Lennon of Chapel Hill “was last...
Orange County: Renee Price’s Last Visit as Chair of the Orange County Commissioners
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 30th. She reflected on her time as a County Commissioner and looked ahead to her roll as NC District 50 State Representative. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Benson Man Charged After Stealing 2 Vehicles in Orange County
After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.
