How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup Group A 2022 match

Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News
What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Mexico have been to the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cup tournaments, but if they don't win — and perhaps win big — against Saudi Arabia, they will be looking at a group exit that El Tri hasn't experienced at a World Cup since 1978. Anything...
Sporting News
Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return
Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
Sporting News
Who do Spain play in the World Cup Round of 16? Knockout opposition, date, time, early odds and history
Spain will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a chaotic finish to their group-stage campaign on Thursday. At one stage, Luis Enrique's side looked to be crashing out courtesy of defeat to Japan, but they were spared that embarrassment by Germany's comeback against Costa Rica.
Sporting News
Who is the Netherlands best player? Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk among World Cup stars
The Netherlands have so far had a successful return to the World Cup, remaining undefeated in their group games and picking up seven points. It is a positive start after the Oranje missed out on qualifying for the 2018 tournament altogether, and whilst the side hasn't fully clicked into gear yet, to the frustration of coach Louis van Gaal, they will still be a huge threat in the knockout rounds.
Some clothing choices have caused a stir at the World Cup
Qatar warned about clothing restrictions for this year's World Cup, and fans are finding out that officials weren't bluffing — but some controversial outfits have slipped into stadiums.
Sporting News
Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over
It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
Sporting News
France vs. Poland prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The 2018 defending World Cup champions came into this tournament with many doubters, and they shut the door on most of them through the group stage as they now head into the knockout stage full of confidence. Les Bleus may have lost last time out against Tunisia, but they played...
I went to Québec City and felt like I jetted off to Europe without leaving North America. Here's how it compares and what it's like to visit.
Insider's reporter noted similarities between Québec City, Canada, and Europe on recent trips, from old-world architecture to cobblestone streets.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley guarantees USA victory over the Netherlands in World Cup: 'We opening up a can of whoop-ass'
Charles Barkley feels good about the USA's odds against the Netherlands in the World Cup. "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said confidently on TNT's Inside the NBA. "We opening up a can of whoop-ass. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble." If that wasn't enough, the NBA legend then...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
