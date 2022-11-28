ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Santa and his fire engine will roll through parts of Arlington near Falls Church ahead of Christmas

Just before Christmas, Santa Claus and his helpers are coming to town, on a fire engine instead of an eight reindeer-powered sleigh. From Dec. 20-23, Saint Nick and his elves will visit Arlingtonians who live near the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department station, located near Fairfax Drive and Langston Blvd at 6950 Little Falls Road. He will be riding a decked-out reserve fire engine, dubbed the “Santamobile” and decorated by the department.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Morning Notes

Today: Road Closures in Shirlington — “The annual Light Up the Village at Shirlington will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Set-up for the event will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. and clean-up is expected to be completed by 9:00 p.m. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures to accommodate the event.” [ACPD]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Ask Eli: Arlington housing market performance metrics

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Question: How...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Wagamama in Clarendon does not look like it will be opening this year

(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) It does not appear that the Asian-inspired restaurant Wagamama will be opening in Clarendon this year. Back in March, the London-based chain with more than 200 locations in 27 countries announced it was set to move into Oz’s former home at 2950 Clarendon Blvd by the summer. It was a move that elicited excitement from many, considering Wagamama’s popularity overseas.
WASHINGTON, DC
Annual Handmade Holiday Workshop Series at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington!

Join us December 10 & 11 for our Annual Handmade Holiday Workshop Series. We have a myriad of fun and festive programs from linoleum block wrapping paper printing and buttonhole book making workshops led by Eliza Clifford to a meditative grid workshop and Calligraphy Card Making with Anjelika Deogirikar. Join these wonderful artists and get creative this holiday season!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Cost Engineering and Data Analytics Company to Expand in Virginia, Creating 150 New Jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Technomics, Inc., an employee-owned decision analysis company that specializes in cost analysis, data management, and data analytics, has invested $1.7 million to expand in Arlington County. The company is leasing an additional 10,000 square feet of space at 1225 South Clark Street to increase capacity. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, DC, and California for the project, which will create 150 new jobs.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Debrief for Nov 29, 2022

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 7888 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 29, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Woman groped one block from police HQ in Courthouse

Arlington County police are investigating a sexual battery incident just a block from their headquarters in Courthouse. It happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of N. Troy Street, as a woman was walking her dog. From an ACPD crime report:. SEXUAL BATTERY, 2022-11280277, 1300 block of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
New parent group forms to boost family engagement at Kenmore Middle School

Recently, a thriving, 200-plus Whatsapp group for Kenmore Middle School’s Spanish-speaking parents received unexpected membership requests. They came from Ethiopian and Mongolian parents, who told the group’s moderator, Janeth Valenzuela, they could find ways to overcome the language barrier. Valenzuela — who has spent years organizing the Hispanic...
KENMORE, WA
APS Superintendent proposes earlier start date, more instructional days for 2023-24

Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán is proposing an earlier start to school next fall and more instructional days than the current academic year. If approved, the 2023-24 calendar would have 180 instructional days for all students and would start on Aug. 21, 2023. This year, elementary and high school students have 175 instructional days and middle schoolers have 174, falling under the state standard of 180 days and APS calendars pre-pandemic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Free clinic this Saturday will help people who want their criminal record expunged

This Saturday, Arlington County’s top prosecutor, its Circuit Court clerk and some attorneys will help people who want their criminal record expunged for free. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (Dec. 3) at Arlington Presbyterian Church, located off Columbia Pike at 918 S. Lincoln Street. It will provide everything attendees need in one place to request arrests that did not result in convictions be removed from their record.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Alexandria Symphony presents Home for the Holidays

Under the direction of Maestro James Ross, the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays on Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. (Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and arts Center) and Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. (George Washington Masonic Memorial). ASO welcomes back dancers from the premier dance...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

