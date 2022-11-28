Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Santa and his fire engine will roll through parts of Arlington near Falls Church ahead of Christmas
Just before Christmas, Santa Claus and his helpers are coming to town, on a fire engine instead of an eight reindeer-powered sleigh. From Dec. 20-23, Saint Nick and his elves will visit Arlingtonians who live near the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department station, located near Fairfax Drive and Langston Blvd at 6950 Little Falls Road. He will be riding a decked-out reserve fire engine, dubbed the “Santamobile” and decorated by the department.
Morning Notes
Today: Road Closures in Shirlington — “The annual Light Up the Village at Shirlington will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Set-up for the event will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. and clean-up is expected to be completed by 9:00 p.m. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures to accommodate the event.” [ACPD]
Ask Eli: Arlington housing market performance metrics
This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Question: How...
Wagamama in Clarendon does not look like it will be opening this year
(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) It does not appear that the Asian-inspired restaurant Wagamama will be opening in Clarendon this year. Back in March, the London-based chain with more than 200 locations in 27 countries announced it was set to move into Oz’s former home at 2950 Clarendon Blvd by the summer. It was a move that elicited excitement from many, considering Wagamama’s popularity overseas.
Annual Handmade Holiday Workshop Series at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington!
Join us December 10 & 11 for our Annual Handmade Holiday Workshop Series. We have a myriad of fun and festive programs from linoleum block wrapping paper printing and buttonhole book making workshops led by Eliza Clifford to a meditative grid workshop and Calligraphy Card Making with Anjelika Deogirikar. Join these wonderful artists and get creative this holiday season!
New historic marker honors final resting place for early Halls Hill community
(Updated at 8:50 p.m.) A new historic marker has gone up at the 138-year-old Mount Salvation Baptist Cemetery, honoring the final resting place for a number of early Halls Hill leaders. The county installed a historic marker in October at Mount Salvation Baptist Cemetery on N. Culpepper Street in the...
Cost Engineering and Data Analytics Company to Expand in Virginia, Creating 150 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Technomics, Inc., an employee-owned decision analysis company that specializes in cost analysis, data management, and data analytics, has invested $1.7 million to expand in Arlington County. The company is leasing an additional 10,000 square feet of space at 1225 South Clark Street to increase capacity. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, DC, and California for the project, which will create 150 new jobs.
DEVELOPING: Metro service suspended at Pentagon City due to small fire
Update at 2:55 p.m. — Metro is single-tracking past the station and expected to resume normal service soon, with fire department units clearing from the scene. Blue Line service has been suspended at Pentagon City due to a small fire producing smoky conditions at the station. Arlington County firefighters...
Daily Debrief for Nov 29, 2022
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 7888 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 29, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
EXCLUSIVE: More residents are threatening legal action because of pickleball noise
More neighbors are threatening legal action because of the infamous pickleball pop. A resident living near the Walter Reed Community Center tells ARLnow that the noise coming from the nearby pickleball courts is “excessive” and constant, to the point that that a group of neighbors is “contemplating a lawsuit of our own” against the county.
Woman groped one block from police HQ in Courthouse
Arlington County police are investigating a sexual battery incident just a block from their headquarters in Courthouse. It happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of N. Troy Street, as a woman was walking her dog. From an ACPD crime report:. SEXUAL BATTERY, 2022-11280277, 1300 block of...
Park Police helo helps to nab Arlington armed robbery suspect
Arlington police got an assist from their Park Service counterparts on an armed robbery Monday morning. The incident happened in the Crystal City area around 7:15 a.m. According to a crime report, a man with a gun stole cash from an unnamed business, then fled on foot. The U.S. Park...
New parent group forms to boost family engagement at Kenmore Middle School
Recently, a thriving, 200-plus Whatsapp group for Kenmore Middle School’s Spanish-speaking parents received unexpected membership requests. They came from Ethiopian and Mongolian parents, who told the group’s moderator, Janeth Valenzuela, they could find ways to overcome the language barrier. Valenzuela — who has spent years organizing the Hispanic...
APS Superintendent proposes earlier start date, more instructional days for 2023-24
Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán is proposing an earlier start to school next fall and more instructional days than the current academic year. If approved, the 2023-24 calendar would have 180 instructional days for all students and would start on Aug. 21, 2023. This year, elementary and high school students have 175 instructional days and middle schoolers have 174, falling under the state standard of 180 days and APS calendars pre-pandemic.
Police and fire unions poised to lose battle for new pay scale amid economic downturn
Arlington’s fire and police unions are poised to lose a battle to change the pay scale the county uses — one that union representatives say contributes to ongoing staffing shortages. This year, the Arlington County Police Department has hired 29 officers and lost 52 officers, Arlington Coalition of...
Free clinic this Saturday will help people who want their criminal record expunged
This Saturday, Arlington County’s top prosecutor, its Circuit Court clerk and some attorneys will help people who want their criminal record expunged for free. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (Dec. 3) at Arlington Presbyterian Church, located off Columbia Pike at 918 S. Lincoln Street. It will provide everything attendees need in one place to request arrests that did not result in convictions be removed from their record.
Alexandria Symphony presents Home for the Holidays
Under the direction of Maestro James Ross, the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays on Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. (Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and arts Center) and Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. (George Washington Masonic Memorial). ASO welcomes back dancers from the premier dance...
