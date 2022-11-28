ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
Autoblog

Cars with the worst resale value in 2022

Car values are all over the map right now. Used vehicles that were worth a small fortune earlier this year are now coming back to Earth, but the new vehicle supply remains tight. Prices are still elevated overall, but some models have seen more severe price drops. Depreciation strikes almost every model, supply constraint or not, though a few vehicles are leading the way.
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Daily Mail

'A lightning storm takes out all the electricity in the house... you can plug your car into the house and make it light up': Biden pushes 'exciting' electric car batteries in labor speech

President Joe Biden lit up Wednesday as he got back to gushing about the wonder of electric cars at the White House, sharing astonishment at the latest in battery technology. Biden, who regularly talks up new electric vehicles as part of his environmental agenda and who has gotten behind the wheel of a few, made the comment while touting ways to boost the 'infrastructure talent pipeline' amid a flood of infrastructure funds to improve the grid and build new charging stations.
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
ESPN Sioux Falls

No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.

You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Carscoops

Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner

Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Ruined

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been close to death for some time. A massive loss last quarter and revenue that missed forecasts cannot offset what appears to be a good backlog of orders. Everything else aside, Rivian is too small to matter in an extremely crowded market.
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

