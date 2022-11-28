Read full article on original website
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
Chuck Schumer cobbled together a broad coalition to avert a national rail strike with a successful 80-15 vote in the Senate.
Six Republicans joined all but one Democrat in backing paid sick leave, but the proposal fell short. What happened: The Senate rounded up significant bipartisan support to avert a national rail strike, passing a measure 80-15 to do precisely that. One senator, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), responded "present." The nos...
Tesla, Paypal add more lobbyists
NEW BUSINESS: Tesla has added a new outside firm to its roster of lobbyists in Washington. Elon Musk’s auto company retained a team of former Hill tax hands at Washington Council Ernst & Young last month to lobby on tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act related to vehicles, manufacturing and energy, according to a newly filed disclosure.
DC's FTX takeaway? Don't change much
If you’ve been holding your breath for a dramatic shift in the public response to crypto, seek medical attention immediately. It’s been three weeks since crypto exchange FTX melted down. But as events of the past day have made clear, the post-collapse landscape bears an eerie resemblance to the pre-collapse landscape.
Why Sam Bankman-Fried is ignoring his lawyers
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
House, Senate negotiators agree to add $45B to Biden’s defense budget
The policy bill would authorize a total of $847 billion for national defense for fiscal 2023, if approved by both chambers.
‘A complete about face’: Some Republicans change tune on Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion
The latest round of Medicaid expansion negotiations comes as states prepare for the eventual end of the Covid-19 public health emergency, and as nearly a third of rural hospitals are at risk of closure.
Kraken registers to lobby
IN THE NICK OF TIME: Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has registered its first in-house lobbyists. According to a disclosure filed Tuesday, the exchange began lobbying at the beginning of October. That move that appears more prescient in the weeks since the collapse of rival exchange FTX has resulted in fresh scrutiny being heaped upon the industry — a reputational blow acknowledged by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, who lamented in a series of tweets that the sector would be “working to undo this for years.”
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
A rail strike? Not in this economy.
China built new military post near disputed Indian border, satellite images show
BREAKING — USA WINS!: The U.S. won a nervy, NERVY game against Iran 1-0. They're moving on to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Hope the NatSec Daily family will watch along with us at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — China has built...
Biden world once ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now it’s making her the face of the GOP.
The president and his team have begun elevating the MAGA sect, seeing political advantage in their public prominence.
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump investigation
South Carolina’s Supreme Court has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify to an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Georgia.
Dems’ rail-strike challenge: Save the economy and your ties to unions
Progressives pushed for paid sick leave in any agreement, and party leaders glided a two-step solution through the House. It may not survive the Senate buzzsaw.
K Street turns out to raise cash for Warnock
K STREET TURNS OUT FOR WARNOCK IN RUNOFF’S FINAL STRETCH: Dozens of lobbyists from some of K Street’s biggest firms, companies and trade associations along with nearly half of the Senate Democratic Caucus hosted a fundraiser last night for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker, according to an invitation obtained by PI.
Supreme Court agrees to decide fate of Biden’s student debt relief
The decision tees up a high-stakes battle at the high court early next year.
Biden supply chain adviser to leave White House
Sameera Fazili, deputy director of the National Economic Council and a deputy assistant to the president, is exiting on Friday.
Democrats prepare for the Senate map from hell
DEFENSIVE CROUCH — After Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s fate is decided next week in Georgia’s Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, don’t expect a breather. Democrats will almost immediately be back on defense, as the lopsided nature of the 2024 Senate playing field comes into full view.
Meet the legal nerd who MAGA bigwigs are turning to for help
Stanley Woodward is not a typical Trump-world lawyer. He’s just trying to save their hides in court.
