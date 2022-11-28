ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

POLITICO

Tesla, Paypal add more lobbyists

NEW BUSINESS: Tesla has added a new outside firm to its roster of lobbyists in Washington. Elon Musk’s auto company retained a team of former Hill tax hands at Washington Council Ernst & Young last month to lobby on tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act related to vehicles, manufacturing and energy, according to a newly filed disclosure.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

DC's FTX takeaway? Don't change much

If you’ve been holding your breath for a dramatic shift in the public response to crypto, seek medical attention immediately. It’s been three weeks since crypto exchange FTX melted down. But as events of the past day have made clear, the post-collapse landscape bears an eerie resemblance to the pre-collapse landscape.
KENTUCKY STATE
POLITICO

Why Sam Bankman-Fried is ignoring his lawyers

Why Sam Bankman-Fried is ignoring his lawyers

Editor's note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day's biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

Kraken registers to lobby

IN THE NICK OF TIME: Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has registered its first in-house lobbyists. According to a disclosure filed Tuesday, the exchange began lobbying at the beginning of October. That move that appears more prescient in the weeks since the collapse of rival exchange FTX has resulted in fresh scrutiny being heaped upon the industry — a reputational blow acknowledged by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, who lamented in a series of tweets that the sector would be “working to undo this for years.”
POLITICO

Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

A rail strike? Not in this economy.

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

K Street turns out to raise cash for Warnock

K STREET TURNS OUT FOR WARNOCK IN RUNOFF’S FINAL STRETCH: Dozens of lobbyists from some of K Street’s biggest firms, companies and trade associations along with nearly half of the Senate Democratic Caucus hosted a fundraiser last night for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker, according to an invitation obtained by PI.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Democrats prepare for the Senate map from hell

DEFENSIVE CROUCH — After Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s fate is decided next week in Georgia’s Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, don’t expect a breather. Democrats will almost immediately be back on defense, as the lopsided nature of the 2024 Senate playing field comes into full view.
GEORGIA STATE

